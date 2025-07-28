MLB Insider Believes Rangers Will Be Aggressive at MLB Trade Deadline
The Texas Rangers are finally starting to play some great baseball in this recent stretch, as they have been one of the hottest teams in the Majors to begin the second half.
Heading into Monday, the Rangers have just lost one game since the All-Star break. The hot streak comes at a good time with the trade deadline approaching in a few days.
More News: Former Braves All-Star Could be Great Option to Help Rangers Offensively
For a while, there was some uncertainty about what the plan was going to be for Texas. This was a team that was hovering around the .500 mark with some glaring issues. But after being carried by the rotation to start the year, the offense has come around and it appears like they might be buyers.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal spoke about the Rangers being aggressive heading into the deadline with two clear areas that they want to upgrade.
Pursuing a right-handed bat and a high-leverage reliever makes a lot of sense for Texas, and both targets figure to be realistic adds.
In terms of their lineup, this is a unit that has mostly been a disappointment in 2025. The two big offseason additions in Joc Pederson and Jake Burger haven’t worked out thus far, leaving the unit lacking power.
Acquiring a right-handed bat fits with Pederson being a platoon player at designated hitter. Having someone who could complement him against left-handed pitching would increase their ceiling.
More News: Rangers Expected To Be Aggressive Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline per Insider
In terms of the bullpen, relief pitching is always key come October.
While the overall ERA for the bullpen has been great, the Rangers have put a lot of mileage on those arms recently, so depth is never a bad thing. Also, this is a unit that is lacking a true closer, so that could be their target.
While Texas has had some struggles in 2025, they are right where they want to be now.
More News: Former Braves All-Star Could be Great Option to Help Rangers Offensively
The Houston Astros are dealing with a plethora of injuries and have struggled of late, leaving the door wide open in the AL West.
If the Rangers can get aggressive at the trade deadline and make a couple of impact moves, they could end up being the team to beat in the division.
With a duo like deGrom and Eovaldi leading their rotation, they would also be a scary team to face in the playoffs.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.