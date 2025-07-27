Rangers Expected To Be Aggressive Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline per Insider
For a majority of the 2025 MLB regular season, the Texas Rangers struggled to find any consistency, hovering right around the .500 mark, most recently, even being under it.
It looked as if they would be one of the teams selling ahead of the MLB trade deadline, cashing in on some of the assets they possessed and helping change the future outlook of the franchise on the field.
Rumors swirled that right fielder Adolis Garcia could be on the move and several others, such as players on expiring deals in the bullpen or maybe even their excellent starting pitching duo of Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom could receive some phone calls.
But, all of those rumors are being put to bed because something has clicked for the team over the last few weeks.
Since the calendar flipped to July, the Rangers have looked like a different team.
Currently riding a five-game winning streak, they have won seven of their eight contests out of the All-Star break and are a scorching hot 14-6 in the current month.
That has led to the team’s plans changing with just a few days left until the MLB trade deadline, according to MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN, who is expecting Texas to be aggressive seeking out deals.
“f you were to line up all the MLB president of baseball operations and general managers on a spectrum from most competitive to least, the peers of Rangers GM Chris Young would probably pick him to be the most competitive -- which is why other teams assume that with Texas surging in the standings of late, the Rangers will be adding before the deadline,” he wrote.
The Rangers remain five games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West race, but are only a half-game behind the Boston Red Sox for the final wild card spot in the AL.
What positions could the team look to upgrade in the coming days?
Bullpen help seems to be their top priority, especially after releasing Luke Jackson, who operated as the team’s closer for the first month of the season.
Upgrading the backend is imperative to the team carrying its recent level of success throughout the remainder of the campaign.
Young could also be on the lookout for some help in the lineup, with designated hitter being a weakness the team has failed to address to this point.
Their free agent addition, Joc Pederson, has not come close to living up to expectations and finding a right-handed hitting complement to him would make a lot of sense.
