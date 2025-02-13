MLB Insider: New Texas Rangers Slugger Top Under the Radar Trade
Throughout the offseason, a consensus has formed that the Texas Rangers are one of the MLB teams most likely take a huge step forward from 2024 to 2025.
That notion has been fueled by things like the possibility for health of ace Jacob deGrom, the development of young stars Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford and bounce back seasons from hitters like Marcus Semien, Adolis Garcia and Jonah Heim.
But there are potentially impactful newcomers on the way too, as Chris Young made some key additions to improve the team's depth and address some of the weaknesses that held the team back from defending its 2023 World Series title.
One of those additions caught the eye of former Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds executive Jim Bowden, who picked the acquisition of former Miami Marlin Jake Burger as his "Best Under-the-Radar Trade" in his MLB offseason awards column in The Athletic.
"Props to Texas GM Chris Young, who did an excellent job in trading three mid-level prospects to the Marlins for first baseman Jake Burger," Bowden wrote. "The Rangers wanted to add more power to their lineup. Enter Burger, who hit 29 homers last year and 34 the year before."
The Rangers mashed their way to the World Series in 2023, but they only hit 176 home runs as a team last year. That lack of ability to slug was one of the main culprits in the team finishing with a record of 78-84 and not even coming close to qualifying for the playoffs.
Health, improvement and positive regression should have the Rangers in a better place this year, but hope alone is not a great strategy, and Young was wise to bring in a player like Burger who can boost the lineup's power production and potential.
Since entering the league in 2021, Burger has proven to be one of the better right-handed power hitters around. He hit 34 homers between the Marlins and Chicago White Sox in 2023, and socked another 29 in South Beach last season.
He'll replace Nathaniel Lowe, who was traded to the Nationals for pitcher Robert Garcia to make room for Burger. While he can play both corner infield positions, Burger will be the everyday first baseman, as the Rangers are set with another slugger, Josh Jung, at third base.
Corey Seager was the only Ranger to hit 30 in 2024, and Semien and Garcia were the only other members of the club to hit more than 20. Another threat to clear the bases with a big swing was a must for the Rangers this offseason, and the team got exactly that in Burger without much fanfare.