MLB Legends, Including Many All-Time Texas Rangers Greats Attending All-Star Village In Arlington
Get your autograph books ready, baseball fans.
More than 30 MLB legends, including a large group of Texas Rangers all-time greats and softball stars, are scheduled to appear at the Capital One All-Star Village, including Capital One Play Ball Par, on July 13, as part of the MLB All-Star Game Weekend.
Fans can make autograph reservations with MLB legends by purchasing an All-Star Experience Pass, a digital program contained in the MLB Ballpark app. Autographs and photographs with former players are included with the price of admission to All-Star Village.
The MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for July 16 at Globe Life Field. The only other time Arlington hosted the event was in 1995.
An updated list of attending former players is available at AllStarGame.com. More former star players are expected to be announced before All-Star Week.
Former MLB players scheduled for All-Star Village:
Sam Allen
Jose Guzman
Rafael Palmiero
Buddy Bell
Toby Harrah
Tim Raines
Adrian Beltre
Derek Holland
Ivan Rodriguez
Steve Buechele
Fergie Jenkins
Jeff Russell
Danny Darwin
Ian Kinsler
Pedro Sierra
Andre Dawson
Colby Lewis
Jim Sundberg
Rollie Fingers
Mark McLemore
Mark Teixeira
Yovani Gallardo
Kevin Mench
Mickey Tettleton
Benji Gil
Mitch Moreland
Dave Valle
Tom Grieve
David Murphy
Bump Wills
Vladimir Guererro Sr.
Pete O'Brien
Michael Young
All-Star Village will include dozens of interactive baseball activities and experiences for fans in the Arlington Entertainment District. During four days at All-Star Village, free autographs and Q&A sessions and clinics led by former players will be available to fans.
Tickets are available at AllStarGame.com. Eligible Capital One cardholders receive four complimentary tickets to Capital One All-Star Village while supplies last. Eligible cardholders will have early access to All-Star Village daily and enjoy dedicated Capital One cardholder entrances and express lanes at some of the most popular attractions.
Choctaw Stadium (formerly Globe Life Park) will turn into a PLAY BALL PARK for All-Star Week, and former MLB and softball players, MLB Youth Ambassadors, and notable names in youth baseball will lead youth through formal and informal clinics and games on numerous diamonds, batting cages, pitching tunnels, and hitting exhibitions inside Choctaw Stadium.
All-Star Village Coaches and clinicians
NCAA Women’s College World Series Champion & MLB Youth Softball Ambassador Lauren Gipson (Chamberlain)
Olympic Gold Medalist, NCAA Women’s College World Series Champion and MLB Youth Softball Ambassador Jennie Finch
Olympic Gold Medalist, NCAA Women’s College World Series Champion and MLB Youth Softball Ambassador Natasha Watley
PLAY BALL Ambassador Coach Ballgame
Little League World Series Legend and Nike RBI World Series Alumna, Mo’ne Davis
College baseball athletes playing in the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile & powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation
EL1, a Youth Baseball and Softball Training Partner of MLB will be providing their PLAY BALL Instructors to assist in running programming at the youth diamonds in PLAY BALL PARK