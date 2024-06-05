Texas Rangers Legends Going Head To Head As MLB All-Star Futures Game Managers At Globe Life Field
ARLINGTON — The 2024 MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in mid-July will be a celebration of Texas Rangers baseball as much as a celebration for the game's greatest players.
There will be a Rangers flair to pretty much every aspect of the All-Star Game festivities, including the 2024 All-Star Futures Game on July 13 at Globe Life Field.
Two Rangers legends will manager the Futures teams, Adrian Beltré and Michael Young.
Beltré, a four-time All-Star and 2024 Hall of Fame electee, played his final eight seasons with the Rangers. He'll manage the American League Futures team. Young, a seven-time All-Star, who played 13 of his 14 seasons with Texas, will manager the National League team.
The Futures Game, scheduled for 3:10 p.m. July 13 at Globe Life Field, features the top Minor League prospects facing off in a seven-inning exhibition as part as All-Star Saturday.
The NL won 5-0 in Seattle in 2023 and has a 2-1-1 edge since the format changed from AL vs. NL instead of MLB prospects vs. International prospects which was the format the previous 20 seasons.
Both coaching staffs, rosters and umpires for the Futures Game will be announced in a few weeks.
The MLB Futures Skills Showcase will follow the Futures Game on Saturday evening. The Skills Showcase includes a hitting competition "inspired by fan favorite games past and present," according to a release.
Single-day tickets for All-Star Saturday are available at allstargame.com. Tickets for All-Star Saturday include access to all three events taking place at Globe Life Field, including the All-Star Futures Game, MLB Futures Skills Showcase and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. Tickets are also available now at allstargame.com for the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile at Globe Life Field on July 12, and for Capital One All-Star Village at Choctaw Stadium from July 13-16.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.