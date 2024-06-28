World Series Champion Texas Rangers Have Only One All-Star Game Finalist
If the Texas Rangers are going to have a starter in next month’s All-Star Game at Globe Life Field, it will have to be second baseman Marcus Semien.
And he’ll have to beat Houston’s Jose Altuve to do it.
Semien was one of two finalists for second base from Phase 1 voting for the American League All-Star team on Thursday. Voting ended at 11 a.m.
Semien finished second to Altuve, who was ahead of Semien in both voting updates, the last of which was on Monday.
The pair advances to Phase 2 voting to determine which player starts in the game on July 16 in Arlington.
Phase 2 voting starts at noon Sunday and continues until noon Wednesday. The ballot is available online and on mobile devices at mlb.com/vote. Fans can only vote once per day.
The winners and starting lineups will be announced at 6 p.m. (CT) Wednesday on ESPN. The reserves and pitchers will be selected later. Per game requirements, each team must have at least one All-Star selection.
Semien was last year’s starter at second base, one of five Rangers who were voted into the starting lineup last July, including catcher Jonah Heim, shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Josh Jung and outfielder Adolis García.
Starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was also named to the team, and during one inning of last year’s game, there were six Rangers on the field.
Semien was also a member of the 2021 AL All-Star team while with the Toronto Blue Jays. He signed with Texas before the 2022 season.
Altuve is an All-Star Game veteran and is seeking a ninth bid in the game. He hasn’t been an All-Star since 2022.
The Baltimore Orioles, who are playing the Rangers this weekend, advanced six players to Phase 2 voting. In fact, the voting at second base is the only starting lineup battle that doesn’t include an Orioles player.