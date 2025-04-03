Much-Needed Adjustments Already Paying Massive Dividends for Texas Rangers Rookie
The season is still young, but Jack Leiter already looks like a completely different pitcher for the Texas Rangers.
Last year was a disaster for Leiter, who struggled after making his MLB debut last April.
In nine appearances (six starts), the Rangers' top pitching prospect went 0-3 with an 8.83 ERA, a 5.66 FIP and a 1.71 WHIP.
After struggling to find his footing, it was clear that he needed to make some changes. He wasn't ready for the Major Leagues, and it showed.
The former second overall draft pick went back to the drawing board this past winter, making the most of his first MLB offseason. With the help of his father, former pitcher Al Leiter, he made some adjustments to address the holes in his game.
The tweaks seem to have paid off, as Leiter has pitched much better this year after changing his mechanics and repertoire.
In two starts this season, he's 2-0 with a 0.90 ERA, a 0.70 WHIP, 10 strikeouts and one walk in 10 innings.
Mechanically, the 24-year-old is doing a much better job of staying balanced and pushing his body straight off the mound rather than drifting towards first base. By keeping his delivery tighter and more direct to the plate, he's improved his accuracy and is getting more power behind his pitches.
Additionally, Leiter is using a slightly different pitch mix this season.
After over-relying on his four-seam fastball and curveball last year, he's throwing more two-seam fastballs and changeups to keep hitters guessing and upset their timing.
Leiter's adjustments have been working so far.
After dominating the Boston Red Sox with five innings of one-run ball in his season debut, he fired five shutout innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday before leaving early with a blister.
Hopefully the blister subsides soon and doesn't derail his early momentum, because if he keeps it up and stays healthy, he has a good chance to win AL Rookie of the Year.
Assuming he doesn't miss any time, Leiter will look to keep rolling in his next scheduled start against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field early next week.