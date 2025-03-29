National League Executive Believes Rangers Outfielder Will Become a Superstar
Despite a loss on Opening Day, the Texas Rangers have high expectations for the 2025 campaign.
After a down year in 2024, the Rangers are focused on getting back into the postseason and competing for a World Series once again.
Texas has a very talented roster once again this campaign, and they have more depth to be able to handle potential injuries that might come up along the way.
This was an issue for the franchise last year, with multiple key players both in the starting rotation and the batting order missing time.
Now, with the team healthy and ready, the expectation will be to compete this campaign.
Fortunately, despite winning a World Series very recently, the Rangers have some elite young talent on their team. Mixed in with some All-Star veterans, and this roster looks very good.
With so many young stars, the team will be looking forward to seeing what type of players they can develop into.
Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com (subscription required) recently polled 18 executives about what players will become superstars in 2025. For the Rangers, Wyatt Langford received a vote from the executives, along with some high praise.
"After Skenes, I thought [Langford] was the most polished player in his draft class," another NL exec said. "It hasn't surprised me that he has developed quickly into an impact big leaguer. He's going to be fun to watch."
Being in the same sentence as Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates is generally a great thing unless it’s about him striking you out.
For Langford, he was another one of the extremely talented players in the 2023 draft class that included Skenes, Dylan Crews, and Max Clark, who were the three players taken before the Rangers’ outfielder.
So far, Skenes has made a big impact in the Majors, becoming a household name, the National League Rookie of the Year, and a potential NL Cy Young candidate in 2025.
Compared to Crews and Clark, Langford has a lot more experience in the Majors from 2024 than Crews, who just played a little over a month, and Clark, who has yet to receive a call-up.
Last season, the talented slugger slashed .253/.325/.415 with 16 home runs, 74 RBI, and 19 stolen bases. Despite it being a really strong rookie campaign, the 23-year-old finished in seventh in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.
However, the strong season could result in his breakout year coming in 2025. With the potential to be a 20/20 caliber player in 2025, the young slugger might become a superstar in the blink of an eye.