Most Likely Rangers Prospects to Be Called Up This Year Ranked

The Texas Rangers’ opening day roster will be set on Wednesday as they travel to Philadelphia for opening day.

This year, the prospects found landing a spot on the roster hard to come by. Just one player without any previous Major League experience made the team — reliever Carter Baumler. The Rule 5 pick found out on Tuesday that he made the team. Had he not, he would have been offered back to his former team.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker has said all season that the team is building a roster for the season, not just opening day.

Here are the five most likely prospects to be called up this season, ranked. To qualify the player should not have any MLB service time or, if they have MLB service time, they are among the Rangers’ Top 30 prospects.

Peyton Gray

Texas Rangers pitcher Peyton Gray during media day at Surprise Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

The bullpen is where teams usually see the most churn. Gray made such an impression in spring training that there is little question he’ll get a chance to pitch in the Majors this season. He ranks first because bullpens tend to be volatile. It may only be two or three weeks before Texas must make a move.

When he arrives, expect plenty of first-day stories because the 30-year-old’s baseball story is hard to beat. This spring he went 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA in eight appearances, as he recorded a hold and converted two saves in two chances. He had 17 strikeouts, allowed no walks and gave up just four hits in 9.2 innings. Batters hit just .121 against him.

Cameron Cauley

Like Gray, Cauley made a serious impression during spring training and wasn’t sent back to minor league camp until the final week. His spring had serious Alejandro Osuna vibes from a spring ago. The former third-round pick and Top 30 prospect slashed .300/.364/.500 with a home run and three RBI in the spring.

He hasn’t taken an at-bat in Triple-A and that probably worked against him. Plus, Ezequiel Duran surged to claim the utility role late in spring. Assuming he continues to hit well at Round Rock, he may be the first infielder called upon when Texas needs one.

Gavin Collyer

In a different year, the Top 30 prospect might have made the opening day roster. But every bullpen spot went to a player on the 40-man roster, eliminating a pathway for him. But he should get a shot this year for the same reason as Gray — bullpen churn.

In the spring he finished with a 4.15 ERA in eight games, with two holds and a save. He struck out 10 and walked four in 8.2 innings. The opponent batting average was too high (.294). But Schumaker loved how he was fearless about filling the strike zone. Last year he had 11 holds and eight saves in 16 chances in the minor leagues. He needs to trim the ERA (4.40) but he strikes out more than a hitter per inning. He’s next set-up man up after Gray.

Trey Supak

Texas Rangers pitcher Trey Supak. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

He needs a new publicist because he had a great spring training. He went 1-0 with a 1.59 ERA in four games, with two starts. He struck out six and walked one in 11.1 innings. He figures to be a right-handed long reliever in the Majors — if the 29-year-old gets the call.

This might be his year. He was Pittsburgh’s competitive balance round pick in 2014 out of La Grange, Texas. He’s coming off a 2025 in which he went 10-5 with a 3.85 ERA in 25 starts. He struck out 131 and walked 33 in 128.2 innings. He’s never pitched a Major League inning. His time may be near.

Winston Santos

Texas Rangers pitcher Winston Santos. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The right-handed pitching prospect fractured his non-throwing hand on a comebacker before he even got the chance to throw in a spring training game. But Schumaker was impressed by Santos’s toughness. He was throwing a live batting practice that day and he didn't stop even though he knew he was hurt. He made an impression.

He didn't pitch much last season due to injury, so the Rangers are hoping he'll make a big jump. If he pitches like 2024, when he went 11-6 with a 3.67 ERA as a starter, he might just find himself in the majors late in the season.