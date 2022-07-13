Rangers Stage Two Rallies But Lose Big to Athletics

Oakland blew the game open with an eight-run 12th inning, spoiling the Rangers' chance to win for the fourth time in five games.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers rallied to tie the game in the ninth inning and the 10th inning but couldn’t overcome an eight-run explosion by the Oakland Athletics in the 12th inning of a 14-7 loss on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (40-45) were well-positioned to win the game in the 11th inning, with the bases loaded. But Steven Duggar struck out and sent the game to a 12th inning.

There, the Athletics scored eight runs off Rangers relievers Dennis Santana and Kolby Allard, capped by Chad Pinder’s grand slam off Allard. The Rangers did score a run in the bottom half, but the Athletics had such a cushion it didn’t matter.

It was a disappointing conclusion for the Rangers, who had every chance to win for the fourth time in five games and played the longest game in Globe Life Field history by innings.

The Rangers were down a run in the 10th inning until Marcus Semien’s double scored catcher Sam Huff to tie the game. But the Rangers couldn’t get Semien home.

The Rangers were down to their final three outs and down 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth when shortstop Corey Seager led off with a solo home run off Oakland reliever Lou Trivino.

But it only cut the lead to one run. After Trivino retired Adolis García and Nathaniel Lowe, Leody Taveras doubled to give Kole Calhoun, who pinch-hit, a shot to tie the game. He pulled a pitch into right field and Taveras beat the throw home to tie the game at 5-5.

Seager, meanwhile, continue to rewrite the Rangers’ record book. His home run extended his home run streak to five games. Seager’s streak is the longest of his career, the longest in Major League Baseball this season, the longest in Globe Life Park history and the longest of any Rangers shortstop in team history.

The only thing the rallies ultimately did was get Rangers starter Glenn Otto off the hook for the loss after he gave up three runs in the fifth inning to allow the Rangers to fall behind, 4-3.

It was a shame for Otto, who for four innings looked like he was putting together a quality outing. He gave up just one run in the second inning but was otherwise efficient and avoided serious trouble.

But in the fifth that all ended with the Rangers up, 3-1.

Otto allowed a leadoff walk to Tony Kemp, a single to Nick Allen and a single to Machin, which loaded the bases. Ramon Laureano grounded into a fielder’s choice to scored Kemp, but Machin was thrown out at second.

Murphy then grounded back to Otto, but his throw to Huff was high, which allowed both Allen and Laureano to score and give the Athletics a 4-3 lead. That led to Otto’s exit from the game.

Otto went just 4 1/3 innings, giving up six hits, four earned runs and a walk, while striking out three. Otto hasn’t worked more than five innings in his four starts since returning from the COVID-19 injured list.

Oakland added what it thought would be an insurance run in the eighth inning when Stephen Vogt’s groundout scored Murphy, giving the A’s a 5-3 lead.

The Rangers grabbed an early lead on Semien’s two-run home run in the bottom of the first. Josh Smith led off the inning with a double. He hit a gap shot to right-center field where Laureano slid to cut it off, but Smith turned what could have been a single into a double.

Laureano was the same fielder victimized by Smith’s inside the park home run on Monday, one in which Laureano misjudged a line drive and the ball slid under him, leading to Smith’s first career home run.

Oakland cut into the lead in the top of the second as Kemp singled home former Rangers infielder Elvis Andrus to make it 2-1.

Replay became a key part of the Rangers’ fourth inning. García’s leadoff walk put him in position to steal second base. He was initially called out on a tag by Andrus. But, the ball got away from Andrus and García reached to get his hand on second base before Andrus gathered the ball and applied the tag. After replay, the call was reversed to safe.

After Lowe’s long fly ball to right advanced García to third, Taveras brought him home on a double to make it 3-1 Rangers.

After that, Athletics starter James Kaprielian and the bullpen held the Rangers scoreless until the bottom of the ninth.

The Rangers end their three-games series with the Athletics at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday. Then the Rangers start a four-game homestand with Seattle on Thursday that leads into the All-Star break.

