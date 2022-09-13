GAME PREVIEW: Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics on Tuesday
The Texas Rangers return home to start a two-game series with the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field on Tuesday.
The Rangers had to make a quick trip to Miami on Monday for a day-night doubleheader with the Marlins to complete making up their three-game series that was postponed due to the MLB Lockout earlier this year.
In the second game, third baseman Josh Jung tied a Rangers record, shortstop Corey Seager tied an MLB record and catcher Jonah Heim made a catch you have to see to believe.
The Rangers split the doubleheader. Texas has one more day-night doubleheader this season and that will be at home against the New York Yankees in the final series.
The Rangers (61-80) are still one win away from matching last season’s win total, and three losses away from a losing season for the sixth straight year. They have lost 13 of their last 16 games and they are 9-18 under interim manager Tony Beasley.
Scroll down to get ready for today’s game.
Oakland Athletics (51-90) at Texas Rangers (61-80)
Sept. 13, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Starting Pitchers
TEX: LHP Cole Ragans (0-2, 3.80)
Vs.
OAK: LHP Ken Waldichuk (0-1, 3.60)
-
Rangers Pregame Transactions:
None
Rangers Injury List:
OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.
P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He will begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock this weekend.
P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. Barlow will throw off a mound on Wednesday.
OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.
C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.
P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.
Follow the Game
TV
Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest
Athletics — NBCSCA
Watch: Rangers Catcher Snags Foul Tip Without Glove
The Rangers catcher made one of the most creative plays you are likely to see this season.
Watch: Josh Jung Ties Rangers Rookie Record
Only two other Rangers have done what the recent call-up has done in his first five MLB games.
Rangers Split Doubleheader at Marlins
Texas hit several home runs on Monday in Miami, but a huge inning from the Marlins prevented a Rangers sweep.
Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270
Athletics – Bloomberg 960 AM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
2B Marcus Semien
1B Mark Mathias
DH Nathaniel Lowe
RF Adolis García
3B Josh Jung
CF Leody Taveras
C Sam Huff
SS Josh Smith
LF Bubba Thompson
-
Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup
RF Ramón Laureano
C Sean Murphy
LF Chad Pinder
DH Shea Langeliers
1B Dermis Garcia
2B Jonah Bride
3B Sheldon Neuse
SS Nick Allen
CF Cristian Pache
You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.