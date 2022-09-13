Texas returns home to open a two-game series with the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field.

The Texas Rangers return home to start a two-game series with the Oakland Athletics at Globe Life Field on Tuesday.

The Rangers had to make a quick trip to Miami on Monday for a day-night doubleheader with the Marlins to complete making up their three-game series that was postponed due to the MLB Lockout earlier this year.

In the second game, third baseman Josh Jung tied a Rangers record, shortstop Corey Seager tied an MLB record and catcher Jonah Heim made a catch you have to see to believe.

The Rangers split the doubleheader. Texas has one more day-night doubleheader this season and that will be at home against the New York Yankees in the final series.

The Rangers (61-80) are still one win away from matching last season’s win total, and three losses away from a losing season for the sixth straight year. They have lost 13 of their last 16 games and they are 9-18 under interim manager Tony Beasley.

Scroll down to get ready for today’s game.

Oakland Athletics (51-90) at Texas Rangers (61-80)

Sept. 13, 2022, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Starting Pitchers

TEX: LHP Cole Ragans (0-2, 3.80)

Vs.

OAK: LHP Ken Waldichuk (0-1, 3.60)

-

Rangers Pregame Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

OF Brad Miller (10-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. He is eligible to return on Sept. 19.

P Spencer Howard (15-day, right shoulder impingement), placed on Aug. 10 (retroactive to Aug. 8), eligible to return. He will begin a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock this weekend.

P Joe Barlow (15-day, right index finger blister), placed on Aug. 19 (retroactive to Aug. 18). Eligible to return. Barlow will throw off a mound on Wednesday.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13. He is on a rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11. He is not expected to return this season.

P Josh Sborz (15-day, right elbow sprain), placed on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1. He is out for the season.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Athletics — NBCSCA

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270

Athletics – Bloomberg 960 AM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

2B Marcus Semien

1B Mark Mathias

DH Nathaniel Lowe

RF Adolis García

3B Josh Jung

CF Leody Taveras

C Sam Huff

SS Josh Smith

LF Bubba Thompson

-

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

RF Ramón Laureano

C Sean Murphy

LF Chad Pinder

DH Shea Langeliers

1B Dermis Garcia

2B Jonah Bride

3B Sheldon Neuse

SS Nick Allen

CF Cristian Pache

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.