One Way Skip Schumaker Can Improve as a Manager in His Second Stint
Often, when a franchise is seeking its next manager, a long process ensues with multiple candidates. That was not the case in Arlington. President of baseball operations Chris Young had his eyes fully set on Skip Schumaker being the next manager for the Texas Rangers.
It makes sense given that he was a senior advisor in the front office and was essentially "the manager in waiting." There are plenty of things that need to happen for Schumaker to get the Rangers back on track, but he has ideas on how he can improve as a manager.
Skip Schumaker Hopes to Bring His Own Unique Style
Schumaker appeared on MLB Network to talk about becoming the next skipper in Arlington. He talked about this being his second stint as a manager. He was previously with the Miami Marlins. He said, "I often feel like you're better your second time around because of the learning curve that you've had."
He said that he had a "reset year" and spent time speaking with managers. He gathered a lot of info on how to communicate with departments, crafting his own style and making one of his own.
It also helps that Scumaker had one of the greatest managers of all time to feed off of in Bruce Bochy. Bochy helped bring the Rangers their first World Series title in franchise history.
Schumaker has had success in his own right during his young managerial career. He was named the 2023 National League Manager of the Year, after leading the Marlins to a 84-78 record and a Wild Card appearance.
However, the expectations are a little higher in Texas. Young has stated that he has full confidence in him to bring Texas another World Series championship.
Schumaker Must Find a Way to Turn the Offense Around
The offense will be the biggest need for improvement this offseason. There are players in place that can turn things around, but Young will likely search for new bats.
Schumaker said, "Corey Seager is the aircraft carrier. Marcus Semien who is a World Series champion. Wyatt Langford, this kid is one of the most impressive kids to watch for 162; the speed and power combination is very unique."
Hopefully, a revamped staff and a fresh perspective can fix a glaring issue in 2025. The Rangers desperately need offensive progression if they're going to compete for the playoffs next year.
Schumaker is a great hire to succeed Bochy. A young manager who brings good energy and is well respected within the organization. He achieved a lot in Miami with less talent, so it'll be exciting to see what he can do with the young talent and the veterans.