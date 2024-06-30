Outslugged! MLB-Leading Baltimore Orioles Overshadow Texas Rangers Show Of Power
Even when they bring the power, the Texas Rangers are being outslugged.
The Rangers hit four home runs and three doubles on Saturday, but the Baltimore Orioles countered with their own power, including a game-changing grand slam from Heston Kjerstad in the fifth inning for a 6-5 win at Camden Yards.
It's the sixth consecutive loss for the Rangers — all on the road — with the trip finale at 6:10 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore. Overall, the Rangers have lost their past eight road games.
Jonah Heim hit an opposite-field shot to the wall in right-center field with two on in the eighth inning but it was caught to end the inning.
Corey Seager homered in the first inning to give Texas a 1-0 lead, but he was hit by a pitch in the fifth and left the game.
Three thoughts from Saturday's game:
1. Slug Fest
The Rangers had a season-high seven extra-base hits on Saturday, including four homers and three doubles. Corey Seager and Derek Hill hit solo homers in the first and fifth innings. Nathaniel Lowe's two-run homer in the sixth pulled Texas to within 5-4. Adolis Garcia hit his team-leading 16th homer in the eighth to pull Texas to within 6-5. The Orioles, however, had four extra-base hits and made them count more than the Rangers. Anthony Santander and Heston Kjerstad homered against Michael Lorenzen in the second and fifth innings. Kjerstad's grand slam gave Baltimore a 5-2 lead.
2. Lorenzen Slammed
Michael Lorenzen was throwing another excellent game until he ran into trouble in the fifth inning. After a Gunnar Henderson double, Lorenzen walked two with two outs to load the bases before Heston Kjerstad's grand slam gave Baltimore a 5-2 lead. Lorenzen was charged with five runs on four hits and four walks in five innings. Lorenzen hadn't allowed more than three runs in a start since he allowed six runs in six innings on May 8 against Oakland.
3. Up Next
Left-hander Andrew Heaney (2-9, 4.17) faces Orioles left-hander Cole Irvin (6-4, 3.74) in the series finale at 6:10 p.m. Sunday.
