Outslugged! MLB-Leading Baltimore Orioles Overshadow Texas Rangers Show Of Power

Even with the Texas Rangers collected seven extra-base hits, including four home runs, the Baltimore Orioles, who lead MLB in extra-base hits, countered with their own power.

Jun 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Derek Hill (40) divers a for a first-inning fly ball against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Even when they bring the power, the Texas Rangers are being outslugged.

The Rangers hit four home runs and three doubles on Saturday, but the Baltimore Orioles countered with their own power, including a game-changing grand slam from Heston Kjerstad in the fifth inning for a 6-5 win at Camden Yards.

It's the sixth consecutive loss for the Rangers all on the road with the trip finale at 6:10 p.m. Sunday in Baltimore. Overall, the Rangers have lost their past eight road games.

Jonah Heim hit an opposite-field shot to the wall in right-center field with two on in the eighth inning but it was caught to end the inning.

Corey Seager homered in the first inning to give Texas a 1-0 lead, but he was hit by a pitch in the fifth and left the game.

Three thoughts from Saturday's game:

1. Slug Fest

Adolis García hit his team-leading 16th home run in the 8th for the Texas Rangers but it wasn't enough against the Orioles.
Jun 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García (53) swings through a first inning double against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers had a season-high seven extra-base hits on Saturday, including four homers and three doubles. Corey Seager and Derek Hill hit solo homers in the first and fifth innings. Nathaniel Lowe's two-run homer in the sixth pulled Texas to within 5-4. Adolis Garcia hit his team-leading 16th homer in the eighth to pull Texas to within 6-5. The Orioles, however, had four extra-base hits and made them count more than the Rangers. Anthony Santander and Heston Kjerstad homered against Michael Lorenzen in the second and fifth innings. Kjerstad's grand slam gave Baltimore a 5-2 lead.

2. Lorenzen Slammed

Michael Lorenzen allowed five runs on four hits and four walks in five innings Saturday.
Jun 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Michael Lorenzen (23) throws a first inning pitch against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports / Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Lorenzen was throwing another excellent game until he ran into trouble in the fifth inning. After a Gunnar Henderson double, Lorenzen walked two with two outs to load the bases before Heston Kjerstad's grand slam gave Baltimore a 5-2 lead. Lorenzen was charged with five runs on four hits and four walks in five innings. Lorenzen hadn't allowed more than three runs in a start since he allowed six runs in six innings on May 8 against Oakland.

3. Up Next

Texas Rangers right-hander Andrew Heaney (2-9, 4.17) starts the series finale against the Orioles on Sunday night.
Jun 25, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Andrew Heaney (44) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Left-hander Andrew Heaney (2-9, 4.17) faces Orioles left-hander Cole Irvin (6-4, 3.74) in the series finale at 6:10 p.m. Sunday.

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

