Oooooof! Texas Rangers Slugger Corey Seager Leaves Game After Left Wrist Struck By Pitch
Texas Rangers slugger Corey Seager left Saturday's game after being struck on the left wrist by a pitch.
Seager left the game immediately and went to the clubhouse for further evaluation.
The fifth-inning, full-count pitch from Baltimore Orioles left-hander Cade Povich was a 90 mph sinker that rode way inside to Seager.
Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported that the Rangers announced Seager's initial X-rays were negative.
Seager missed nearly a week earlier this month with a hamstring strain.
Davis Wendzel pinch-ran for Seager and played third base. Josh Smith moved from third to shortstop in the bottom of the fifth.
Seager hit his 15th home run in the first inning to give Texas a 1-0 lead. The Orioles tied it with Anthony Santander's 22nd homer in the second. The Rangers reclaimed a 2-1 lead on Dere Hill's first homer in the fifth moments before Seager was hit by the pitch.
The Orioles took the lead against starter Michael Lorenzen on Heston Kjerstad's grand slam in the bottom of the fifth.
Seager is tied with Adolis Garcia for the team lead with 15 homers and is third with 37 RBI. Seager was the American League MVP runner-up in 2023 and was named the World Series MVP when the Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks for their first title.
The Rangers offense was already struggling this season after leading the AL in nearly every offensive category in 2023. Texas is 19th in runs scored, 20th in batting average, last in doubles, and 18th in homers this season.
