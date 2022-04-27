Skip to main content

Masters Winner To Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Rangers-Astros Game

Scottie Scheffler, the 2022 Masters winner and a Dallas resident, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch on Wednesday night at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Scottie Scheffler, who won the 2022 Masters Tournament earlier this month, will throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.

Scheffler, a resident of the Dallas area, earned his first major championship title with a score of 10-under in the 86th edition of the Masters, which took place April 7-10 at Augusta National Golf Club. It was Scheffler’s fourth win in his last six starts on the PGA TOUR, maintaining his No. 1 World ranking for a third straight week.

He is also the second player (ninth instance) to win four times in a PGA TOUR season, including a major and a World Golf Championship event. Tiger Woods accomplished the feat eight times between 1999-2009.

Apr 10, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; 2022 Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler poses for photos with the Masters Trophy following the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Scottie Scheffler reacts at the podium while wearing the green jacket during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports
Apr 10, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Scottie Scheffler lines up his putt on no. 18 during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Sports

Scheffler will wear his Green Jacket for the first pitch, which has been awarded annually to the champion of the Masters Tournament since 1949. Augusta National allows champions to remove their jacket from the Club property for one year, but must remain on the grounds thereafter.

Apr 26, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Taylor Hearn (52) throws during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Scheffler, 25, was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey and moved to Dallas at the age of six. He graduated from Highland Park High School, the same school from which Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw graduated. While in high school, Scheffler won three individual state titles in golf—the only other person to also accomplish that feat is Dallas native and former Masters winner Jordan Spieth.

He went on to attend the University of Texas, where he helped the Longhorns win three Big 12 championships and graduated with a degree in Finance.

