Masters Winner To Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Rangers-Astros Game
ARLINGTON, Texas — Scottie Scheffler, who won the 2022 Masters Tournament earlier this month, will throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to Wednesday's game between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
Scheffler, a resident of the Dallas area, earned his first major championship title with a score of 10-under in the 86th edition of the Masters, which took place April 7-10 at Augusta National Golf Club. It was Scheffler’s fourth win in his last six starts on the PGA TOUR, maintaining his No. 1 World ranking for a third straight week.
He is also the second player (ninth instance) to win four times in a PGA TOUR season, including a major and a World Golf Championship event. Tiger Woods accomplished the feat eight times between 1999-2009.
Scheffler will wear his Green Jacket for the first pitch, which has been awarded annually to the champion of the Masters Tournament since 1949. Augusta National allows champions to remove their jacket from the Club property for one year, but must remain on the grounds thereafter.
Scheffler, 25, was born in Ridgewood, New Jersey and moved to Dallas at the age of six. He graduated from Highland Park High School, the same school from which Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw graduated. While in high school, Scheffler won three individual state titles in golf—the only other person to also accomplish that feat is Dallas native and former Masters winner Jordan Spieth.
He went on to attend the University of Texas, where he helped the Longhorns win three Big 12 championships and graduated with a degree in Finance.