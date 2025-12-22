Rangers Sign Veteran Infielder as Depth and Potential Utilityman Option

The Texas Rangers head into 2026 with quite a few holes left to fill on the roster and a clear need to improve the offensive output when looking at their 2025 numbers.

The addition of Brandon Nimmo is a strong start in that direction, but there is plenty left to continue to build on, both when it comes to acquisitions and just the development of their current roster. Additionally, adding some depth pieces to the fold and ensuring the team is prepared for injuries is key.

Recently, the Rangers brought in a veteran infielder who should have a pretty solid chance at making the 2026 roster if he performs well in the spring. He has proven to be a valuable defender in the middle infield, but the lack of offensive output may hold him back from being an everyday player.

The Rangers today announced agreements with seven players on minor league contracts with invitations to 2026 Major League Spring Training camp:



INF Jonah Bride

RHP Gavin Collyer

C Jose Herrera

C Cooper Johnson

INF Andrew Velazquez

LHP Anthony Veneziano

UTL Tyler Wade — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) December 18, 2025

The player that Texas brought in on a minor league deal was Andrew Velazquez, per the Rangers' PR account. Velazquez has played for various teams previously, including the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels. After an MLB debut back in 2018, he has played in 275 games, which should be beneficial for the Rangers as they continue to bring in depth options for 2026.

What Will Velazquez Bring to the Rangers in 2026?

Mike Watters-Imagn Images

One of the most notable parts of Velazquez's skill set is his speed, which helps a ton when it comes to both baserunning and his fielding range. According to Baseball Savant, during his last full MLB season in 2022, Velazquez was 92nd percentile in sprint speed and 94th percentile in baserunning run value, both of which are outstanding.

Unfortunately, his offense was what held him back during those MLB stints, as across all 275 games, he slashed .189/.244/.293, which is just not stable enough to warrant keeping him in the lineup. However, he did pick things up a bit in 2025 during his Triple-A playing time, as in 106 games he slashed .242/.304/.345 with 49 runs, 41 RBI, five home runs, 25 stolen bases, 28 walks and 93 strikeouts.

The best utilization for him if he does make the MLB roster would likely be as a pinch runner, as he has exceptional speed and provides a huge deal of value on the basepaths. With the Rangers having a few players under league average in that category, having someone who can take the reins and provide some stolen bases or runs is a huge deal.

