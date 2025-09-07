Potential Future Star Predicted To Be Rangers Top Prospect in 2027
The Texas Rangers have one of the best prospects in the sport in their farm system.
19-year-old Sebastian Walcott -- who is ranked No. 1 in their pipeline and No. 4 in baseball -- is already playing at the Double-A level just two years after signing as an international free agent. His ceiling is evident, and it won't be long before he's starring in the majors for the Rangers.
With his MLB ETA set for some time in 2026, the 6-foot-4 slugging infielder projects to be part of the next wave of star players for Texas as they look to get younger across their roster going forward. And because he could find himself called up to The Show as soon as next season, it shouldn't a surprise that MLB Pipeline has predicted another player in the Rangers' pipeline to be the top-ranked guy in 2027.
Gavin Fein Predicted To Be No. 1-Ranked Rangers Prospect in 2027
Selected in the the first-round of the 2025 draft out of high school, Gavin Fien is a highly-regarded prospect in his own right, immediately shooting up to No. 2 in the teams' pipeline rankings. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds at the age of 18, he has been given a 55-grade power rating.
But Fien is more than just a power hitter. With a patient approach at the plate and quick hands, he can do damage when a ball is delivered that he can hit. Since he's already ranked second behind Walcott in the farm system rankings, perhaps MLB Pipeline's selection isn't too surprising. However, he has a high ceiling that should make it apparent that he deserves to be ranked No. 1 in two years.
"Fien won MVP honors at MLB's High School All-American Game and led the U.S. 18-and-under national team in slugging (.680), leading several scouts to consider him the best bat in the 2025 high school class," MLB Pipeline wrote.
It will be interesting to see the trajectory of the youngster over the next few seasons. While high school players are seen as prospects with high ceilings, the variability on them is also equally high. That makes it hard to know exactly how they are going to perform and if they'll live up to their lofty expectations or not.
At the time of writing, Fien has played nine games with Single-A Hickory. He has slashed .211/.268/.342 with three doubles, a triple, six RBI and three walks to 10 strikeouts. With four of his eight total hits being for extra bases, that's a good sign that he can produce a high slugging percentage.
Fien's MLB ETA is set at 2029 right now, so when the rankings come out in 2027, he will assuredly still be working his way up the minor league ranks. But if he performs the way many expect, not only will he be the top-ranked guy for the Rangers, he could be one of the highest-ranked guys in baseball.