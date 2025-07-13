Rangers Select Third Baseman Gavin Fien With Pick No.12 in 2025 MLB Draft
The Texas Rangers have a need for more infield talent long-term when it comes to their farm system, specifically to surround Sebastian Walcott.
They seem to have picked up a quality one during the 2025 MLB draft, selecting Great Oak High School third baseman Gavin Fien.
An 18-year-old high school graduate, Fien has an exceptional frame for his age at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. That translates well to his game, as he generates bat speed like very few else do in this class.
He has all the tools it takes to make it at the MLB level, and he just needs more development and polish on each one to ensure he is ready to compete against that level of player.
At the MLB High School All-American Game, he was awarded the MLB Develops MVP honors after a strong performance. He also played for Team USA's U18 team during the World Cup qualifier.
He joins a Rangers pipeline that was in desperate need of some more positional talent, with only seven of their top 30 prospects being marked as infielders.
Along the infield, he joins No. 1 prospect in the system Sebastian Walcott, as well as catcher Malcolm Moore, first baseman Abimelec Ortiz, Yolfran Castillo, Cameron Cauley and Devin Fitz-Gerald as the only true infielders ranked among those top 30 in the farm system.
Fien will be a fun developmental prospect for Texas to work with as they continue to look towards the future and find options for their long-term goals.
He has the frame, he is gaining power rather rapidly and he has quality fielding and speed at this point in his career.
Now he just needs to apply it to his game and put everything together.
