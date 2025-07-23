Watch: Rangers First-Round Pick Gavin Fien Takes Batting Practice
Tuesday was a day new Texas Rangers prospect Gavin Fien has been waiting for his whole life.
Fien, the Rangers’ first-round pick in the 2025 MLB draft, signed his first professional contract on Tuesday at Globe Life Field. He took some questions from the media, some photos on the field and then took batting practice with current Rangers stars like Josh Jung.
More News: Rangers Boss Hopeful Nathan Eovaldi Can Pitch Against Athletics
Jung was the Rangers’ first-round pick in 2019 out of Texas Tech.
The Rangers announced Fien’s agreement on Monday evening. Texas doesn’t typically announce the terms of contracts. But, MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis reported that Fien, the No. 12 overall pick, received a deal worth $4.8 million. That is well below the pick’s slot value of $5.746 million.
More News: Rangers Announce Signing of Latest MLB First-Round Pick Gavin Fien
Each selection in the first 10 rounds comes with a slot value. Teams can sign players to the slot value, above it or below it. Selection in the final 10 rounds (11-20) can be signed for up to $150,000 without it counting against the team’s overall bonus pool.
Rangers beat reporters like Kennedi Landry of MLB.com took video of Fien’s first batting practice at Globe Life Field.
More News: Rangers Reliever Chris Martin Expected To Miss Several Weeks With Calf Injury
Fien, a prep star from Great Oak High School in Temecula, Calif., built a good reputation on the summer circuit, but had consistency issues in his final prep season.
Some scouts profile him as a future corner infielder in the Majors.
More News: Rangers Predicted To Be Likely Situational Sellers Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
He is the first infielder Texas has selected in the first round since 2020. The Rangers’ last five first-round picks picks include Stanford catcher Malcolm Moore (2024), Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford (2023), Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker (2022), Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter (2021) and Mississippi State infielder Justin Foscue (2020).
Texas has only officially announced three other signings — Nebraska pitcher Mason McConnaughey (fourth round), TCU pitcher Ben Abeldt (fifth round) and Illinois pitcher Julius Sanchez.
McConnaughey and Abeldt both dealt with injuries that limited their 2025 seasons and dropped in the draft as a result. Both were draft-eligible juniors but opted to sign and start their pro careers.
The Rangers have until Monday to sign their remaining picks.
For more Rangers news, head over to Rangers On SI.