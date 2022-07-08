Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Homestand with Twins

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.

After a less-than-stellar road trip, the Texas Rangers return to Arlington hoping to string a few wins together going into the All-Star break. The Rangers were swept earlier this week at Baltimore Orioles, losing all three games by one run to close out a 3-6 trek.

The Minnesota Twins visit Globe Life Field to open up a 10-game homestand leading into the Midseason Classic. Texas is just 17-20 at home and 1-5 in July.

The Rangers are third in the American League West and entered Friday six games back of the AL's finale Wild Card spot.

Minnesota Twins (47-38) at Texas Rangers (37-43)

Friday, July 8, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Glove Life Field | Arlington, TX

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96)

Vs.

MIN: RHP Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.47)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

Minnesota Twins

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: News Talk 830 WCCO, KMNB 102.9 FM

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Josh Smith

2. 2B Marcus Semien

3. SS Corey Seagar

4. RF Adolis Garcia

5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

6. c Jonah Heim

7. LF Kole Calhoun

8. DH Mitch Garver

9. CF Leody Taveras

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

1. 1B Arreaz

2. SS Corea

3. CF Buxton

4. RF Kepler

5. 2B Polanco

6. DH Kirilloff

7. LF Gordan

8. 3B Urshela

9. C Jeffers

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites over the Orioles.

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness. He is eligible to return on July 10.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.