Skip to main content

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Homestand with Twins

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.

After a less-than-stellar road trip, the Texas Rangers return to Arlington hoping to string a few wins together going into the All-Star break. The Rangers were swept earlier this week at Baltimore Orioles, losing all three games by one run to close out a 3-6 trek.

The Minnesota Twins visit Globe Life Field to open up a 10-game homestand leading into the Midseason Classic. Texas is just 17-20 at home and 1-5 in July.

The Rangers are third in the American League West and entered Friday six games back of the AL's finale Wild Card spot.

Minnesota Twins (47-38) at Texas Rangers (37-43)

Friday, July 8, 2022

7:05 PM CT

Glove Life Field | Arlington, TX

-

Probables:

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96)

Vs.

MIN: RHP Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.47)

-

Broadcast

Texas Rangers

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM

-

Minnesota Twins

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: News Talk 830 WCCO, KMNB 102.9 FM

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

1. 3B Josh Smith

2. 2B Marcus Semien 

3. SS Corey Seagar

4. RF Adolis Garcia

5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe

6. c Jonah Heim

7. LF Kole Calhoun 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

profar

WATCH: Frightening Moment - Rangers Ex Jurickson Profar Collapses

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Rangers - Leiter
Play

All-Star Reminders: Rangers' Future (Leiter) Brighter Than Present (Orioles)

New York conflicts, Mavs' promising No. 3, Cowboys' teaser, future-over-present for Rangers and a pricey weekend in Las Vegas, all in this week's DFW sports notebook.

By Richie Whitt7 hours ago
7 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Play

Rangers Land Sixth MLB.com Top 100 Prospect

Texas is one of three Major League organizations with six players in the rankings as the minors near the Futures Game

By Matthew PostinsJul 7, 2022
Jul 7, 2022

8. DH Mitch Garver

9. CF Leody Taveras

-

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

1. 1B Arreaz

2. SS Corea

3. CF Buxton

4. RF Kepler 

5. 2B Polanco 

6. DH Kirilloff 

7. LF Gordan

8. 3B Urshela

9. C Jeffers

-

Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites over the Orioles.

-

In the News

Rangers land sixth prospect in MLB.com Top 100

Takeaways from Baltimore: Marcus Semien’s Scintillating Summer

Rangers top prospect Jack Leiter named to Futures Game

Rangers ‘stealth’ All-Star campaign for outfielder

Will Rangers be in playoff spot by end of July?

Will Rangers buy at trade deadline?

-

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day/15-Day Injured List

RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness. He is eligible to return on July 10.

60-Day Injured List

RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.

OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.

profar
News

WATCH: Frightening Moment - Rangers Ex Jurickson Profar Collapses

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
Rangers - Leiter
News

All-Star Reminders: Rangers' Future (Leiter) Brighter Than Present (Orioles)

By Richie Whitt7 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Rangers Land Sixth MLB.com Top 100 Prospect

By Matthew PostinsJul 7, 2022
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is congratulated after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Takeaways: Marcus Semien's Scintillating Rangers Summer

By Matthew PostinsJul 7, 2022
Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run with designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Orioles Sweep Rangers With Another Close Win

By Matthew PostinsJul 6, 2022
Jack Leiter
Prospects

Rangers Top Prospect Named to Futures Game

By Matthew PostinsJul 6, 2022
Jun 4, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Wrap Up Trip at Orioles

By Bri AmaranthusJul 6, 2022
Rangers - Matt Moore
News

Should Rangers Trade This Player at Deadline?

By Matthew PostinsJul 6, 2022