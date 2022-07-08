Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Homestand with Twins
After a less-than-stellar road trip, the Texas Rangers return to Arlington hoping to string a few wins together going into the All-Star break. The Rangers were swept earlier this week at Baltimore Orioles, losing all three games by one run to close out a 3-6 trek.
The Minnesota Twins visit Globe Life Field to open up a 10-game homestand leading into the Midseason Classic. Texas is just 17-20 at home and 1-5 in July.
The Rangers are third in the American League West and entered Friday six games back of the AL's finale Wild Card spot.
Minnesota Twins (47-38) at Texas Rangers (37-43)
Friday, July 8, 2022
7:05 PM CT
Glove Life Field | Arlington, TX
-
Probables:
TEX: RHP Jon Gray (4-4, 3.96)
Vs.
MIN: RHP Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.47)
-
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270 AM
-
Minnesota Twins
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: News Talk 830 WCCO, KMNB 102.9 FM
-
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
1. 3B Josh Smith
2. 2B Marcus Semien
3. SS Corey Seagar
4. RF Adolis Garcia
5. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
6. c Jonah Heim
7. LF Kole Calhoun
8. DH Mitch Garver
9. CF Leody Taveras
-
Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup
1. 1B Arreaz
2. SS Corea
3. CF Buxton
4. RF Kepler
5. 2B Polanco
6. DH Kirilloff
7. LF Gordan
8. 3B Urshela
9. C Jeffers
-
Betting Odds The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites over the Orioles.
-
-
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day/15-Day Injured List
RHP Matt Bush placed on 15-day injured list, retro to June 25, with right forearm soreness. He is eligible to return on July 10.
60-Day Injured List
RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): He is eligible to return. He is at Triple-A Round Rock for an injury rehab assignment.
OF Eli White (right wrist fracture): The Rangers moved him from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL on June 21. White had surgery on the wrist and is expected to miss the next six to eight weeks.