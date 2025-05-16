Rangers Ace Jacob deGrom Flashing AL Cy Young Potential While Remaining Healthy
The Texas Rangers have been on an impressive winning streak lately, which has propelled them over the .500 mark and back into second place in the American League West.
In the early part of the season, there have been some ups and downs for the Rangers. After a disappointing year in 2024, Texas had hopes of bouncing back and being a contender for the World Series once again.
So far, this Rangers team has been a bit inconsistent, but there is reason to believe they can be very good this campaign.
Even though their lineup has been dreadful, Texas has found ways to win.
One of the main reasons for their success has been the performance of their starting rotation. In 2024, injuries crippled this group and the unit was largely to blame for their struggles.
This season, it has been the complete opposite. Despite some injuries, the unit has been one of the best in the league, led by some big names.
Nathan Eovaldi is off to a great start after re-signing with the team in the offseason. So far, he has totaled a 4-2 record, 1.78 ERA, with 60 strikeouts in 55.2 innings pitched. The talented right-hander has flown under the radar a bit for Texas, and that is because of the return of one of the game’s best.
Is Jacob deGrom Finally Back?
After signing a massive contract in free agency with the Rangers a couple of years ago, it has been a disappointing stint in Texas so far for deGrom.
Prior to this year, he had totaled just nine starts in the previous two campaigns, making the decision to sign him look like a very poor one.
However, deGrom is finally healthy and has made as many starts this season as he did in the previous two.
When healthy, the former National League Cy Young can be one of the best in the game, and he is proving that this year.
In 2025, he has totaled a 4-1 record, 2.29 ERA, and 53 strikeouts in 51 innings pitched. Even though he might not be striking out as many batters as he had before surgery or pitching deep into games, he has been very strong so far.
If deGrom is back and healthy, the Rangers might have one of the best one-two punches at the top of the rotation in the league with him and Eovaldi.
Eventually, the lineup for Texas will have to get going, and when that happens, this team could be the one to beat in the AL West.