Rangers Ace Jacob deGrom Will Miss His Next Start Because of Shoulder Issue
The Texas Rangers are on the ropes when it comes to their playoff lives.
Ahead of the trade deadline, it looked like they had finally figured it out, with the offense coming to life to provide a boost for a pitching staff that has largely been carrying the load for the entirety of the season.
But since then, the wheels have fallen off for the Rangers, with the bullpen beginning to implode combined with the offense reverting back to being a unit that struggles to score runs. The only saving grace has been the elite starting pitching they have gotten, but even that is now up in the air.
Jacob deGrom Will Miss Next Start
Texas has finally gotten the version of Jacob deGrom they envisioned when they signed him to a five-year, $185 million contract ahead of the 2023 season. With a 2.76 ERA across 24 starts this year, the right-hander has been exactly what the team needed alongside Nathan Eovaldi.
But there are always injury concerns with the Hall of Fame talent, especially after he had to undergo his second Tommy John surgery in the summer of 2023 because of a torn UCL in his throwing elbow. And even though he avoided about as much as he could this season, an issue has popped up.
According to Rangers broadcaster Jared Sandler, deGrom is going to miss his next start. He's dealing with shoulder fatigue and even traveled back to Arlington to see the team's head physician, Dr. Keith Meister, to get an assessment.
While everything came back clean, Texas is opting to take the safe approach with deGrom despite the righty wanting to pitch a couple of days from now.
This issue has popped up at the worst time for the Rangers, with them playing their worst baseball of the season considering when this stretch has fallen in the campaign as they are facing yet another missed playoff appearance.
The good news that has come from this, though, is that nothing is wrong with deGrom. After only starting nine games total with 41 innings completed the last two years combined, it's only natural that he would be experiencing some fatigue in his arm.
Hopefully, nothing comes further out of this. Again, deGrom has been excellent for Texas this season, and if they are going to have any chance of getting hot down the stretch to challenge for a Wild Card spot, then they need the ace-level starter to be healthy and effective.