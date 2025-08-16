Rangers Bullpen has Another Disastrous Outing Against Toronto Blue Jays
The Texas Rangers now find themselves under .500 once again at 61-62. They have lost seven of their last eight and even though all of the losses can't be blamed on their bullpen, the last three sure can.
Closing out games has definitely proven to be their biggest issue, including a pair of their acquisitions at the trade deadline, Phil Maton and Danny Coulombe. Although those two haven't been the only issues lately, as Robert Garcia has not looked good in his last few outings.
Game One in Toronto
When Jacob deGrom stepped off the mound last night after his start against the Toronto Blue Jays the score was 3-0 in favor of the Rangers. He had pitched five full innings and struck out five batters to complement zero earned runs against one of the best offenses in baseball. The Rangers went on to lose the game 6-5 after Maton, Coulombe and Garcia allowed six runs in a span of two innings.
Cole Winn went in for an inning and was perfect. Exactly what a ballclub needs from their relievers. No hits, no walks, no runs, no strikeouts, and he was done for the evening. Then Garcia came in and all of the momentum in the world built for the Blue Jays.
Trouble started on the two-run homer that Garcia threw to catcher Alejandro Kirk. With no strikeouts and a pair of hits Garcia was pulled well before a full inning.
Coulombe had one of his worst outings of the year. With three hits and three earned runs last night (no walks or strikeouts) he wasn't on the mound very long either before Maton stepped out to close the game.
The score was 5-3 when Maton took the mound and with a pair of walks to 1) load the bases and 2) bring a runner in the score was quickly 5-4 with the bases loaded. Kirk saved the day for the Jays once again with a single that brought Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in. Game over.
Diamondbacks Series
The Rangers should have easily won the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, if not have swept them, but the bullpen came up short for Texas there as well. In game two in the ninth inning with two outs, Coulombe threw a home run ball to Ketel Marte to put the nail in the coffin of the Rangers. The series was now tied going into game three.
Going into the ninth inning of the final game the score was 4-2, Rangers up, with Phil Maton stepping in to finish the game out. With two outs on the board Maton threw his first home run ball of the inning to bring the score to 4-3. Marte was back up to bat and with two runners on the bases he hit a 413 foot bomb to win the game for Arizona 6-4.
The Rangers desperately need to come out of Toronto with at least one win if they want to stay in the race to the postseason which they are falling behind in. With the return of Toronto's star slugger this evening the pitching staff is going to have their work cut out for them.