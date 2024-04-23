Rangers Activate Relief Pitcher From Injured List for First Time This Season
The Texas Rangers are still awaiting the return of their staff aces from injury, but good news came about another pitcher on Monday.
Per the MLB's transaction wire, Texas has activated Jonathan Hernandez from the 15-day injured list. Catcher Sam Huff and pitcher Owen White were both optioned to the Round Rock Express.
Hernandez signed an international free agent deal with the Rangers back in 2013 at 17 years old. He made his major league debut in 2019. Tommy John surgery caused him to miss the entire season in 2021.
The 27-year-old missed the end of last season with a lat injury which has kept him out until now.
While healthy, he has been a career 3.86 ERA pitcher out of the bullpen. He is coming off of a career-worst 5.40 ERA season in 2023 but has had a nice rehab stint in the minors so far, showing he is ready to return to the big leagues.
White will return back to the minors after being recalled when Texas sent Jack Leiter back down.
The 23-year-old rookie gave up five earned runs on five hits in two outings this season. He's still an exciting young arm, but still needs some time to get ready before he joins the roster full time.
Huff has appeared in one game this season but has yet to make a plate appearance. For his career, he is slashing .262/.314/.462. He has spent a few years bouncing in between the minors and majors for the Rangers.
The Texas bullpen will welcome Hernandez back with open arms as the group has struggled to start 2024. The club currently ranks 24th in bullpen ERA with 4.77. A couple of arms have performed well, but they need another guy in there to give consistent solid innings in relief. Hernandez has proven to be that in his career so far.