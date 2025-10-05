Rangers Arizona Fall League Primer: Roster, Schedule, TV, Players to Watch
The Texas Rangers are sending nine prospects to get a head start on development for the 2026 season during the Arizona Fall League, which starts on Sunday.
The Rangers will send their prospects to their spring training facility in Surprise, Ariz., which will host one of the six teams. Each AFL team is made up of players from five MLB franchises. Some of the prospects set to play are among the best in the Majors.
The AFL will play for a month, with tripleheaders set for Tucson on Oct. 11 and for Goodyear on Oct. 18. At the end of the season, the AFL will hold its Fall Stars Game on Nov. 9, a game that will be broadcast live on the MLB Network. That is preceded by the home run derby on Nov. 8.
The AFL expanded its postseason to include all six teams. The top two teams in the league will receive byes into the second round. The championship game will be broadcast on MLB Network, MLB.com and the MLB app. The playoffs will be Nov. 13-15.
Texas Rangers AFL Players, Team, Schedule
Team: The Rangers will play with the Surprise Saguaros, alongside players from the Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians, Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals.
Players (MLB Pipeline Top 30 ranking in parenthesis): Sebastian Walcott, SS (No. 1/MLB No. 6); Jose Corniell, RHP (No. 3); Winston Santos, RHP (No. 4); Malcolm Moore, C (No. 11); Emiliano Teodo, RHP (No. 14); Dylan Dreiling, OF (No. 15); Kolton Curtis, RHP (No. 23); Joey Danielson, RHP; Ben Hartl, 1B
Top 30 Prospect to Watch: All eyes are on Sebastian Walcott. During his end-of-year press conference, Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said that the 19-year-old prospect could reach the Majors next season. He played last season at Double-A Frisco and slashed .255/.355/.386 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI. He projects as a power hitter in the Majors. Texas is hoping this is a springboard for him to start next season at Triple-A Round Rock.
Under-The-Radar Prospect to Watch: The Rangers are sending several Top 30 prospects to Arizona, so pitcher Joey Danielson is worth keeping tabs on. The 17th round pick in 2024 out of North Dakota State is coming off a terrific season as a reliever in the system. He went 4-4 with a 4.34 ERA in 49 games, with eight holds and four saves in eight chances. He struck out 67, walked 29 and allowed batters to hit .275 against him. The ERA was inflated by a rough stint at Frisco. The Rangers will keep an eye on the opponent batting average and the ERA in Surprise.
2025 Surprise Saguaros Schedule
(Times local to Arizona and subject to change)
Oct. 7: at Mesa, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 8: vs. Glendale, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9: at Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 10: at Glendale, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 11: vs. Salt River, 12:30 p.m. (tripleheader at Kino Sports Complex)
Oct. 12: at Glendale, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Mesa, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 15: vs. Mesa, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 16: at Salt River, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 17: vs. Glendale, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 18: vs. Scottsdale, 6:30 p.m. (tripleheader at Goodyear Park)
Oct. 19: at Scottsdale, 5 p.m.
Oct. 21: vs. Glendale, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 22: vs. Scottsdale, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 23: at Mesa, 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 25: vs. Mesa, 12 p.m.
Oct. 26: vs. Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 28: at Scottsdale, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 29: vs. Scottsdale, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 30: at Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 31: vs. Mesa, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 1: vs. Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 2: at Glendale, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 4: vs. Salt River, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 5: vs. Scottsdale, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 6: at Salt River, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 7: vs. Salt River, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 8: Home Run Derby, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 9: Fall Stars Game, 6 p.m.
Nov. 10: vs. Peoria, 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 11: vs. Salt River, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 12: at Peoria, 1:30 p.m.
Nov. 13: Quarterfinals (1:30/6:30 p.m.)
Nov. 14: Semifinals (1:30/6:30 p.m.)
Nov. 15: Championship, 6 p.m.