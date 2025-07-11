Rangers, Astros Team Up To Show Support for Central Texas Flooding Victims
The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros are getting set to kick off a crucial three-game series at Daikin Park that will take both teams to the All-Star break.
But while some in the state of Texas look forward to a renewal of the rivalry between the Lone Star State's two MLB franchises, everyone in the state has a heavy heart.
According to the latest reporting from CBS, over 170 people are missing and 121 are confirmed dead after heavy rains in Central Texas caused flash flooding and a rapid rise in the Guadalupe River.
The death toll includes at least 27 counselors and campers from Camp Mystic, a girls' summer camp held right along the river.
While search and rescue operations are underway and the affected communities mourn and begin the process of rebuilding, both Rangers and Astros are showing their support for the victims and communities.
According Astros' MLB.com reporter Brian McTaggart, players from both teams are wearing t-shirts featuring an outline of the state, both teams' logos and text that reads, "Together For Texas."
Both teams are backing up this symbolic show of support with tangible, meaningful contributions to their communities.
The Rangers announced on Monday that the team is donating $1 million to the relief efforts, and the Astros have done the same.
"When a disaster hits anywhere in our state, the Texas Rangers organization stands ready to respond," said Karin Morris, Executive Director of the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation. "This particular disaster is so tragic and impacts every corner of the state. We are here to help cover immediate needs today, as well as in the days, months and years to come."
