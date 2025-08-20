Rangers Boss Explains Why Josh Jung Has Been Benched
It's no secret at this point that the Texas Rangers have struggled this season.
While their starting rotation has been the best in the MLB, the offense is been unable to find their groove. Even the bullpen, despite their inability to close out games as of late, are one of the league's top groups in terms of ERA. But still, the Rangers find themselves two games below .500 with 36 games left in the campaign.
Now in a do-or-die stretch, Texas has made a bold decision, opting to bench their third baseman Josh Jung. Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News (subscription required) caught up with president of baseball operations Chris Young to ask the reasoning behind the move, and Young didn't hold back.
Inconsistency Has Become Consistent
Jung, who came back from his rehab assignment red-hot by hitting .382 with three home runs and eight RBI with an OPS over 1.000, finally seemed to reach to point that the Rangers front office had become accustomed to seeing during the early stages of his career. But It didn't last.
Since that Aug. 5 mark, he has only hit .135 with no home runs and only two RBI. Perhaps even worse than that are the 10 strikeouts he has, something this offense has struggled with all season. That was something Young noted when discussing Young.
“There's been a lot of volatility with Josh," he said. "There are times when he's dialed in and the performance is strong, but when it hasn't been as dialed in, it's been a little bit more undisciplined. And just inconsistent."
Jung's struggles have coincided with a strange change in his approach at the plate, with his first pitch swinging percent being the lowest of his career, while his chase percentage is the highest. But the conundrum comes from the fact that his walk percentage is the highest of his career, while his strikeout rate is tied for the lowest.
What Does Chris Young Want To See From Josh Jung?
"Find a way to get on base, and, during the good times, really impact and drive in runs," the executive stated. "The approach has kind of come and gone a little too much this year. He's got an opportunity to finish strong and take the next step. My hope is that he will.”
While the comments from Young don't provide a vote of confidence, Jung has proven he can reach high peaks to impact this offense in a positive way. But he has also proven his valleys can be really low.
Finding the middle ground is what he needs to do going forward, especially now that he's been benched in a crucial stretch of the campaign.