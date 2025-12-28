Rangers Former First-Round Pick Could be Major Bounce-Back Candidate in 2026

As the new year quickly approaches, the best thing the Texas Rangers can do as an organization is put last year's woes in the rearview window. The Rangers came up way short of their goals in 2025, finishing 81-81 and six games back of a playoff spot. Since their World Series championship two seasons ago, Texas has not looked like the same team.

President of baseball operations Chris Young ushered in a new era of Rangers baseball, hiring Skip Schumaker to be the new manager and shaking up the roster. The offense was a disaster last year, with several players regressing.

If Texas is going to improve next year, it will have to start with their internal options. They don't have much financial wiggle room to afford a big name in the market. There is one particular player that could be due for a major bounce-back season.

Josh Jung Has to Deliver for the Rangers Next Season

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Josh Jung was looking like a superstar in the making during the 2023 campaign. In his first full year in the big leagues, he earned an All-Star nod and started the mid-summer classic at third base for the American League. He hit 23 home runs, 70 RBIs and a slash line of .266/.315/.467. Jung also finished fourth in the A.L. Rookie of the Year voting.

In 2024, he battled with injuries all season long, appearing in 46 games. Last year, he was healthier but the numbers took a big dip. While Jung's defense has remained strong throughout his career, his offense has seen major regression.

During the Winter Meetings, Schumaker talked about the Rangers' confidence in the 27-year-old. According to DLLS Rangers, he said, "I want him to be feared again." MLB.com compiled a list of bounce-back candidates for each team and Jung was the representative for Texas.

"New manager Skip Schumaker has challenged all his players to come into camp attempting to win a job and not just expecting to have one. Jung should respond well to that challenge and prove he's still a key player for the Rangers," wrote MLB.com's Kennedi Landry,

What will it take for Jung to get back on track?

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) hits a two run home run to left field against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Daikin Park. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

The first step in this process will have to focus on the approach. Jung struck out 129 times last season with just 27 walks. He had a 33 percent chase rate according to Baseball Savant. Many pitchers put away Jung with fastballs high in the zone and got him to chase away from the plate with breaking balls.

If Jung can switch to a disciplined approach and work deeper counts, it can certainly help with his on-base percentage and increase his RBI production. Pitchers have figured out Jung, but the question remains can he make the proper adjustments to remain the future at third base for the Rangers? Schumaker thinks he can.

