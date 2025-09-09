Rangers-Brewers Game Today (9/09/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
The Texas Rangers are preparing for another contest with the best team in the National League, the Milwaukee Brewers, on Tuesday at Globe Life Field.
The Rangers continue to try and claw their way into the third and final AL wild card berth, which is currently held by the Seattle Mariners. The Brewers have one of the most potent lineups in baseball and Texas will throw perhaps its hottest starting pitcher of the moment.
Here is the entire preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Milwaukee Brewers
Game Day: Tuesday, Sept. 9
Game Time: 7:05 p.m. CT
Watch: Rangers Sports Network, Victory+ (Rangers); FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin (Brewers)
Listen: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM (Spanish) (Rangers); WTMJ 620 (Brewers)
Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington
Tuesday’s Probable Pitchers
Rangers: RHP Jack Leiter (9-8, 3.74)
Leiter is emerging as a clear No. 3 in the starting rotation behind Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, even though the latter is injured and out for the rest of the regular season. In his last seven games he is 2-2 but has a 2.80 ERA. He has 43 strikeouts and 17 walks in 35.1 innings. He lost his last start against Arizona on Sept. 3, but he went six innings, allowed three hits and two earned runs while he struck out eight.
The problem for Leiter during his career has been walks. This season he has 62 walks in 127.2 innings so he’s allowing one walk every two innings. Batters are hitting just .216 against him, far better than the .297 last year when he threw 35.2 MLB innings.
Brewers: TBA
After Jose Quintana pitched on Monday, the Brewers were not sure about who would pitch Tuesday’s game. Freddy Peralta is getting an extra day of rest and will throw in Wednesday’s finale. Quintana normally throws in front of Peralta, so the Brewers’ decision could lead to a bullpen game.
Rangers Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Danny Coulombe, LHP (15-day, left shoulder fatigue, Sept. 4, retroactive to Sept. 1, eligible to return Sept. 16: Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters that Coulombe will start a rehab assignment at Double-A Frisco on Friday.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (15-day, right rotator cuff strain, Aug. 27, retroactive to Aug. 24, eligible to return): Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season.
Adolis Garcia, OF (10-day, left quad strain, Sept. 5, retroactive to Sept. 2, eligible to return Sept. 12): Bochy told reporters on Monday that Garcia could return for the start of the Houston Astros series on Sept. 15.
Corey Seager, SS (10-day, appendectomy, Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 28, eligible to return): Bochy said that Seager could be cleared to return for the Rangers’ next home series against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 19.
Marcus Semien, 2B (10-day, left foot contusion, placed on Aug. 23, retroactive to Aug. 22, eligible to return): Semien has a fracture of the third metatarsal in his foot and a lisfranc sprain that will need four to six weeks to heal.
Sam Haggerty, OF (10-day, left ankle inflammation, placed on Aug. 17, eligible to return): Haggerty is expected to being a rehab assignment later this week.
IL, 60-Day or Season-Ending
Evan Carter, OF (10-day, right wrist fracture, placed on Aug. 22, transferred to 60-day IL on Aug. 29): Carter is out for the rest of the season.
Josh Sborz, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder surgery recovery, placed on Feb. 17, eligible to return): Sborz has been shut down, per Bochy, and will not pitch again this season.
Tyler Mahle, RHP (60-Day, right shoulder fatigue, placed on 15-day IL on June 15, retroactive to June 12, moved to 60-day IL on July 1, eligible to return): Bochy said Mahle could return this weekend in New York.
Cody Bradford, LHP (60-Day, left elbow sprain, placed on 15-day IL on March 27, transferred to 60-day IL on Feb. 8, out for season): Bradford had season-ending elbow surgery after a setback in his recovery. He should return sometime in 2026.
Jon Gray, P (15-day, right shoulder nerve irritation, placed on Aug. 17, out for season): Gray was moved to the 60-day IL on Friday, which ended his season.