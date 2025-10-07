Rangers Respected Catching Coach Won’t Return under Skip Schumaker
Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young made it clear last week that he hoped to keep most, if not all, of the coaching staff together for 2026.
Turns out, it definitely won’t be “all.”
Rangers catching coach Bobby Wilson posted a message to Instagram on Monday that indicated that he won’t be returning to the staff in 2026. Wilson would be the first member of the staff to indicate their status for 2026 since the end of the season. The Rangers did not make a formal announcement. Texas usually waits until the staff is complete before making staffing announcements.
Bobby Wilson on His Time with Rangers
“Thank you Rangers for the past six years,” he posted in his message. “The people, the players and the fans are what I’m going to miss the most. I had the privilege of working with the best staff and a Hall of Fame manager on our way to the first World Series title in club history. It’s time for a new chapter in the story and I can’t wait for the opportunity to chase another title.”
As the Rangers’ catching coordinator, Wilson handled instruction for the Major League team and coordinated the minor league catching program. He started his coaching career with Texas in 2020 as a minor league manager, but COVID-19 shut down that season. He’s served in his current role ever since.
Wilson was well-respected in the clubhouse, among players and the coaching staff. He guided the development of Jonah Heim into a Gold Glove winner in 2023. Per Statcast, Rangers catchers were fourth in fielding run value and third in catcher framing runs during his tenure.
When Bruce Bochy took over as manager before the 2023 season he accepted the coaching staff in place. With Skip Schumaker taking over, he will likely be granted some latitude to bring in his own people. One coach almost certain to stay is bench coach Luis Urueta. He was on Schumaker’s staff in Miami and was interim manager when Schumaker left the team late in 2024.
The pitching coaches were overseen by Mike Maddux, who returned to the organization in 2023 as the Major League pitching coach Dave Bush and Jordan Tiegs served as his assistants. With the firing of Donnie Ecker in May, the hitting coaches are led by Bret Boone — who was a first-time MLB hitting coach — along with Justin Viele and Seth Conner.
The remaining coaches include first base coach Corey Ragsdale, third base coach Tony Beasley quality control coach Brett Hayes, and bullpen catchers Chase Casali and Alejandro Martinez.