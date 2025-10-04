Texas Rangers Resist Outside Interviews as Schumaker Tops Managerial List
Once the Texas Rangers announced that Bruce Bochy would not be returning as the Rangers' manager in 2026, the franchise immediately started hunting for someone to step up in his place. However, they aren't looking for just anyone, and it appears that they have their eyes set on one candidate, in particular: Skip Schumaker.
Bochy has been at the helm for three years now, but after two consecutive seasons of missing out on the playoffs, Texas knew it was necessary to make a considerable change. That time has come, and now Texas is hustling to find its next manager, hopefully one that can guide the team to the playoffs in years to come.
"Without having much vision and clarity, it's hard to spell out all the details" president of baseball operations Chris Young said upon the initial announcement, per Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. "There's such mutual respect for one another. We felt like this was the proper way to go and proceed, given that's there's probably going to be some changes necessary in 2026 and different points in the dugout will help advance us forward."
Following the statement, it became clear that Rangers' senior advisor Skip Schumaker was a heavy favorite to replace Bochy, but uncertainty still looms on where the franchise will go.
Young Provides Insight Into What He’s Looking For
According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, the Rangers' recent press conference revealed some additional information regarding the vacant managerial position: Schumaker continues to be a focal point for the franchise when it comes to Bochy's position, as Texas is not considering external candidates at this time.
With plenty of successful experience under his belt while managing the Miami Marlins, if the Rangers pursue Schumaker, the franchise could be in very good hands moving forward.
Young explained during Friday's press conference that he's looking for a few key qualities in a new manager:
"The ability to bring in energy of positivity, the communication style, a standard of excellence, the things that [Bochy] did in a lot of ways, and kind of enhance that voice and that presence in terms of the youth that we're going to have... we're working towards that."
Schumaker certainly brings these qualities to the table, but it isn't yet clear if the franchise will put him in the managerial position. However, it is reassuring that they are not considering external candidates just yet. He has a wealth of knowledge and experience with the Rangers, so many are hoping that he will be the one to step up.