Texas Rangers Manager Bruce Bochy Laments Wasting Talented Pitching Staff
The Texas Rangers ended the season at an even 81-81, nine games out of the division. Just a couple of weeks ago, Texas was vying for a Wild Card slot, three games out of contention. It didn't end up happening for the Rangers, but not for the lack of pitching.
It was the offense who struggled this season. After losing Marcus Semien and Corey Seager at a pivotal time, the offense couldn't keep it going. Despite Wyatt Langford becoming a household name, the rest of the Rangers' lineup was made up of below average seasons.
It's a shame, too, because Texas had arguably the best pitching staff in baseball and the offense wasn't able to help them out. They were so good, in fact, that manager Bruce Bochy isn't thrilled that they missed the playoffs despite their pitching.
The Pitching Staff Was Too Good to Waste
The Rangers rotation is one of the best and most veteran filled in the league, but it might not stick together long and that's why it was important not to waste it.
Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi, former free agent signings, are both over 35. Tyler Mahle is 30 and an upcoming free agent. Merrill Kelly is 36 and will likely leave in free agency, plus the likelihood of 35-year-old Patrick Corbin returning is not great.
Nathan Eovaldi had his best season ever, posting a 1.73 ERA and 129 strikeouts in 130 innings before hurting his rotator cuff. Jacob deGrom had his first fully healthy season since 2019 with 172.2 innings, but is going to be 38 for most of next year.
"No way, absolutley no way (would I think we would miss the playoffs) with our pitching. You looked at the numbers, there's no way I would have. With this pitching, I felt like we should have won this division," manager Bruce Bochy told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.
Texas' pitching led baseball with a 3.47 ERA, but had the fewest team wins by a team that led MLB in ERA since the 1989 Los Angeles Dodgers, with 81, according to Landry. Although they led the league, they were fifth in fWAR (18.8) because of the various injuries.
Not only did another year pass of this star studded, veteran rotation go by, but Jack Leiter was just coming into his own in his sophomore campaign.
In 151.2 innings, the right-hander had a 3.86 ERA and 148 strikeouts, which were huge steps forward from 2024. He was becoming someone the Rangers were starting to trust to get important outs, but he won't get his first taste of playoff baseball.
"... You look at the growth of Jack Leiter and even Kumar (Rocker)... Those guys consistently did that," Bochy said of the youngsters.
Bochy said that the expectations of him and the team were that they would make the playoffs, so they "underachieved," in that sense. But, it seems as if Texas has figured out how to get the most out of their high-end pitching talent.
They might not get lucky with deGrom and Eovaldi staying healthy for a full season again next year, but if they get a positive regression in injury luck, it could be a dangerous team with a healthy lineup behind them.