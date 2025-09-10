Rangers Close Gap on AL West Lead with Latest Victory over Brewers
The Texas Rangers defeated the best team in the National League for the second straight game, and for the second straight game it was Michael Helman getting the job done.
The Rangers beat the Brewers, 5-4, on Tuesday. Helman — who had a grand slam and five RBI in Texas’ 5-0 win on Monday — went 1-for-2 with two RBI, including his fifth home run of the season. No Texas player had more than one hit, but pinch-hitter Kyle Higashioka drove in a run on a double that proved to be the difference in the game. Starter Jack Leiter was unable to get out of the fifth inning, but the bullpen helped hang onto the lead. Shawn Amstrong claimed his eighth save of the season.
It was a good night for the Rangers (76-70) and it was made even better by what happened in Toronto.
Where Rangers Stand in AL Wild Card Race
Texas entered Tuesday’s action 1.5 games out of the last American League wild card spot, held by Seattle, and 3.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West Division. The wild card berth is more attainable, but one can’t rule out the division after what happened on Tuesday.
The Astros were in Toronto to face the Blue Jays and drew an early lead on a two-run home run by Carlos Correa. But the Blue Jays rallied to tie the game in the ninth inning and won the contest in the 10th inning to claim a 4-3 win over Houston. The loss cost the Astros a game in the standings and the Rangers are now 2.5 games behind.
Meanwhile, the Rangers had their eye on Seattle, which faced the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. The Mariners were trying to hang onto that lead in the wild card race. After beating St. Louis, Seattle maintained that 1.5-game lead over the Rangers. But, now there are two legitimate avenues for Texas to make the playoffs.
The Rangers are trying to return to the postseason for the first time since 2023 when they won the World Series for the first time in franchise history.
Texas Rangers Playoff Race
AL West Race (after Sept. 9)
Houston Astros: 78-67
(Magic number to clinch AL West: 17)
Seattle Mariners: 77-68 (1.0 games behind)
Texas Rangers: 76-70 (2.5 games behind)
Texas Rangers remaining schedule (16 games): Sept. 10, vs. Milwaukee; Sept. 12-14, at New York Mets; Sept. 15-17 at Houston; Sept. 19-21 vs. Miami; Sept. 23-25, vs. Minnesota; Sept. 26-28, at Cleveland.
Houston Astros Remaining Schedule (17 games): Sept. 10-11, at Toronto; Sept. 12-14, at Atlanta; Sept. 15-17, vs. Texas; Sept. 19-21, vs. Seattle; Sept. 23-25 at Athletics; Sept. 26-28, at Los Angeles Angels.
Seattle Mariners remaining schedule (17 games): Sept. 10, vs. St. Louis; Sept. 11-14, vs. Los Angeles Angels; Sept. 16-18 at Kansas City; Sept. 19-21 at Houston; Sept. 23-25, vs. Colorado; Sept. 26-28, vs. Los Angeles Dodgers.
AL Wild Card Race
New York Yankees: 80-64 (3.5 games ahead)
Boston Red Sox: 81-65 (3.5 games ahead)
Seattle Mariners: 77-68 (last berth)
Texas Rangers: 76-70 (1.5 games behind final berth)