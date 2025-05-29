Inside The Rangers

Rangers Dip Into Anime World With Jujutsu Kaisen Theme Night and Crossover Jersey

The Texas Rangers have announced an intriguing crossover with the massively popular anime JUJUTSU KAISEN with a theme night and exclusive jersey.

Jul 26, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The hat and glove of Texas Rangers fielder Leody Taveras (3) during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
The Texas Rangers have announced one of the more unique promotional events of the MLB season.

They are partnering with TOHO Animation and Crunchyroll for a theme night surrounding the anime "JUJUTSU KAISEN."

This game will take place on Tuesday, July 1 at 7:05 p.m. against the Baltimore Orioles. Fans who purchase a ticket will receive an exclusive JJK-themed jersey that is black and blue with the name "Sorcerer" across the back.

"JUJUTSU KAISEN" is a massively popular anime that debuted back in 2020 and has two seasons.

It is widely considered one of the most well-liked shows of all time in it's genre.

MLB has made a big effort to cross over to Japanese culture this year with the growth of their fanbase in that country thanks to players like Shohei Ohtani and Roki Sasaki.

Ahead of the first game of this season, in the Tokyo Series, MLB released an anime short called "Heroes of the Game" with Hiroshi Shimizo, a popular animator who has contributed on famous works such as "Yuri!!! On Ice" and "Millenium Actress."

Rangers fans with a sharp eye can catch the back of an anime version of superstar slugger Corey Seager towards the end of that video.

Even for those Texas fans who have no clue about what anime is, this should still be a fun night out since this matchup is sure to be provide an interesting game.

The Orioles have been one of the more disappointing teams in the league this season, but they do have a core of young talent that can break out on any given night.

At worst, they have a weak pitching staff the Rangers should be able to exploit.

