Rangers' Corey Seager Being Overlooked Heading Into the 2026 Season

The Texas Rangers' spring has exceeded expectations, with more wins than losses, and they are heading into a season poised for redemption. One player who has significantly contributed to their success is superstar shortstop Corey Seager.

Corey Seager has proven to be one of the better signings for the Texas Rangers in recent history, despite facing some injury challenges. When healthy, Seager consistently performs at the level the team hoped for when they signed him to a $325 million contract.

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But last season wasn't what Texas wanted as a whole, missing the playoffs again after winning the World Series in 2023, but not because Seager played poorly. In 102 games, Seager had a 6.2 WAR and hit 21 home runs while driving in 50, holding an .860 OPS.

Seager Doubted as a Top Player in MLB

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager during media day. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

And yet, according to Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly, when reviewing the Top 25 players for the 2026 campaign, Seager was left off the list, even though he included him as an honorable mention. If it's based on 2025, sure, but as a whole, when healthy, Seager is a force to be reckoned with.

"The only reason the two-time World Series MVP isn't on this list is that he struggles to stay on the field consistently for the Texas Rangers. When healthy, Seager is still one of the best offensive players in the league, as evidenced by the .860 OPS he posted in 102 games a season ago," Kelly wrote.

Kelly would finish his blurb stating that Seager just missed out on the Top 25, and if he had been healthy, or remains healthy, he would have made the list. Perhaps that's motivation for Seager, but truth be told, if the Rangers are back in the playoff hunt, it will be because of Seager on the field.

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) throws to first base | Peter Aiken-Imagn Images

Throughout his career, Seager has been in consideration for the best overall shortstop in the game. While he might have fallen out of that conversation nowadays, one healthy season and Seager could see himself finishing high in the MVP race. Seager has finished finished Top 10 in MVP three times in his career.

Seager has had a strong spring with encouraging signs, such as power and lack of swing and miss at the plate. Viewed to be healthy for the season opener, the three-time Silver Slugger should remind the world that he's not the kind of player to be forgotten when discussing top players in the game.