Rangers Double-A Affiliate Accomplishes Feat Not Done in 14 Years
The Texas Rangers' Double-A affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders were facing off against the San Antonio Missions on Wednesday afternoon at Nelson Wolff Stadium.
It was a successful outing for the RoughRiders, who came away with a 6-1 victory to improve their record to 18-11 on the season.
While the score may not indicate it, Wednesday was a momentous occasion for the team because three pitching prospects, Kohl Drake, Ryan Lobus and Skylar Hales, combined to throw the first no-hitter for Frisco since July 29, 2011.
How Frisco Pulled off the No-Hitter
The Missions managed to score their only run of the game in the eighth inning when Francisco Acuna was hit by a pitch from Hales with the bases loaded, forcing in a run.
The run was charged to Lobus, who walked three batters in the eighth inning to load the bases. He threw 1.1 innings, striking out one, before Hales finished out the final 1.2 innings.
Hales had one walk and two strikeouts, with that duo piggybacking off a dominant outing from Drake as the starter.
He went six strong innings, striking out six and issuing only two walks. It is quite an impressive feat for the trio to record a no-hitter but not be able to preserve the shutout in the process. Normally, the two go hand-in-hand.
Drake was able to cruise, working with a lead the entire afternoon. The RoughRiders scored twice in the top of the first before he even took the mound for the first time.
They would score at least one run in four out of the first five innings of the game, which was more than enough on an afternoon that their pitchers were all dealing.
It was the first win of the season for Drake, who is now 1-2 with a 2.42 ERA in the campaign. He is the No. 12 prospect in the organization. Hales is No. 24.
Frisco and San Antonio will be back at it on Thursday night for the third game of a six-game series between the teams.