Rangers High-A Affiliate Has Four Players Heading To Their Respective All-Star Game
One of the most impressive components of the Texas Rangers this season has been their ability to develop young prospects, both those who made their Major League debuts and those who have yet to reach that point.
Throughout each level of their farm system, there is immense talent just waiting for their chances to be promoted, and High-A Hub City is no different. The roster is filled with talented prospects, especially in their pitching staff. That talent shown through, as the team ended up making the Championship Series for the South Atlantic League before losing to the Brooklyn Cyclones.
With Hub City being a team that was just formed this year officially, it is quite exciting to see them already competing for championships. Now, four of their players have been selected to the South Atlantic League All-Star team, which is one of the highest honors they could have received in the minor leagues.
Which Four Rangers Prospects Will Head to the High-A All-Star Game?
The four players selected to the All-Star team are pitchers Eric Loomis, David Davalillo and Josh Trentadue, as well as outfielder Keith Jones II. Of the group, two of them are ranked among the team's top 30 prospect, with being Davalillo at No. 7 and Trentadue at No. 22.
Davalillo was an international free agent back in 2022, while the other three prospects were drafted in 2023 or 2024, another signal that Texas has done a great job developing their young players in the early stages of their professional careers.
Loomis gained good experience in High-A this season. Despite only getting 35 innings of work in as a reliever before being promoted, he posted a 1.80 ERA, 0.829 WHIP, 55 strikeouts, 16 walks, four saves and no home runs allowed. He struggled early in Double-A, but that is to be expected given that was his first experience at that level.
Davalillo has been rising extraordinarily fast this year, going from a prospect ranked around No. 28 in the system to being top 10. He was also promoted to Double-A, as it was clear he was ready for the next level as well.
Trentadue was the other pitcher of the bunch who had an impressive performance, posting a 1.15 ERA through 54.2 innings before earning his promotion as well. He struck out 71 batters in that span, which is a great sign regarding what he could accomplish.
Jones was promoted after 68 games of his own, accruing a .838 OPS, 10 home runs, 33 runs, 35 RBI and 15 stolen bases. His speed has made him an intriguing player so far, and he could be someone who gets to Triple-A early next year, having already played 52 games in Double-A.