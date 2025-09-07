Two Rangers Minor League Pitchers Win League Awards in August
The Texas Rangers have had a pretty brutal 2025 campaign in many ways, and yet, despite that, a 7-3 record in their last 10 games has allowed them to remain in the hunt for a spot in the postseason.
While the American League West is certainly in a bit of a deadlock with the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners, now both ahead of the Rangers, the Wild Card spots are potentially up for the taking if lots of things go right.
Beyond that, though, Texas has had some really strong performances in the minor leagues as well, with some of their prospects really standing up to the level of competition, as well as some of their veteran depth options. August was an outstanding month for a few players in their minor league ranks, including two pitchers who won pitcher of the month in their respective affiliate leagues.
These two pitchers are prospect David Davalillo and veteran Trey Supak, in the Texas League (Double-A) and Pacific Coast League (Triple-A), respectively. Having a balance between good veteran depth options and good developmental prospects is always what a team wants heading down the stretch, and this has clearly been the case for the Rangers.
How Did These Two Pitchers Perform During the Month of August?
When it comes to their August performances, it is rather easy to see why these two pitchers have managed to win awards for their production. In five starts this past month, Supak put together 26.1 innings of work, with a 1.71 ERA, .200 batting average allowed, 23 strikeouts, seven walks, only five total runs allowed and no home runs allowed.
As for Davalillo, he would also make five starts, posting 24.2 innings of work, a 1.82 ERA, a .191 batting average allowed, 23 strikeouts, eight walks, and also only five total runs given up with no home runs allowed.
These two had eerily similar statistical production over the course of August, in pretty much every standard metric possible. While they compete at different levels, it is hard to believe Davalillo is far from promotion, considering how outstanding he has been in his first 11 appearances at the Double-A level.
Both players could be contributors both in the short and long-term future of the franchise, especially if a postseason run is in the cards. While Davalillo may need a bit more time and another level of promotion, Supak has shown plenty in his nine starts at Triple-A Round Rock and should be considered for a call-up soon.