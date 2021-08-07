Sports Illustrated home
Rangers History Today: Bartolo Colón Sets MLB Record For Most Wins By Latin American Pitcher

Bartolo Colón wrapped up his career with the Texas Rangers, and on this day he won his 246th career game, and it was a big deal.
Author:

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Rangers pitcher Bartolo Colón won his 246th career game, making him the winningest Major League pitcher born in Latin America.

The moment came on August 7, 2018 as Colón was playing the final season of his 21-year big league career. At 45 years of age, he was winding down a 7-12 season for the Rangers. At Globe Life Park in Arlington, Colón and the Rangers hosted the Seattle Mariners as he was looking for his sixth win of the season.

Colón threw well that night, going seven innings, giving up four runs on eight hits while striking out one and walking none. Colón and the Rangers were down 3-0 going into the bottom of the third inning, then the Rangers’ offense went off scoring four runs in the third inning to take the lead, and eventually a 12-5 win.

Jurickson Profar, Rougned Odor and Adrián Beltré all hit home runs for the Rangers. Odor, Joey Gallo and Carlos Tocci each had two hits.

Few pitchers can say they threw longer than Colón, who broke into the Majors in 1997 with Cleveland and pitched until 2018, with a one-year break in 2010. His best season came in 2005, when he led the American League with 21 wins while pitching for the Los Angeles Angels. It also turned out to be the season he won his only Cy Young Award. That capped a 10-year run of 10-win seasons, along with two All-Star nods.

He resurrected his career in 2012, winning 10 games for Oakland. After that, he won 18 games for Oakland in 2013 at the age of 40, and then won 15, 14 and 15 games respectively for the New York Mets from 2014-16, with his 15 wins in 2016 earning him his final All-Star Game berth.

He finished his career with 247 wins and 2,535 strikeouts.

Also on this date …

Aug. 7, 2011: Michael Young became the first Rangers player to reach 2,000 hits, hitting an infield single off Cleveland’s Josh Tomlin.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We're happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add. 

