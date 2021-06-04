Sports Illustrated home
Rangers History Today: A Look Back at Henneman's Year in Texas

Mike Hennemen spent just one season with the Rangers, but the closer made an indelible impact during a special season.
JULIAN H. GONZALEZ DFP via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Mike Hennemen spent just one season with the Rangers, but the closer made an indelible impact during a special season.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Mike Henneman continued what would be the best season of his career as a Major League closer with a save against the Milwaukee Brewers.

On June 3, 1996, Henneman threw 1/3 inning of scoreless relief, giving up one hit to help the Rangers secure a 9-6 win over the Brewers at Milwaukee’s County Stadium. The save was Henneman’s 16th of the season and helped starter Bobby Witt secure his fourth win of the year..

Henneman came to the Rangers as a free agent before the 1996 season. By that point, Henneman was 34, and was coming off a rather benign 1995 in which his long career with the Detroit Tigers ended when the franchise traded him to the Houston Astros. Henneman finished with 26 saves that season, matching his career high. 

The Sporting News Rookie Pitcher of the Year in 1987 after recording 11 wins and seven saves, Henneman earned a 1989 All-Star bid and left the Tigers as their all-time leader in saves.

But with the Rangers he had his best overall season, helping Texas to its first American League West division title. Henneman set a career high with 31 saves in 49 appearances, and even though he had a 5.79 ERA, he struck out 34 and walked 17.

His career ended after the 1996 season. But, before he exited the Majors, he helped the Rangers do something it had never done before: win a division championship.

Are we missing a moment from this day in Texas Rangers history? We're happy to add it. Hit us up on Twitter @PostinsPostcard and let us know what to add.

Tigers closer Mike Henneman, the team's union player rep, speaks to the media in the dugout in Tiger Stadium on Aug. 11, 1994, the last day before the players strike.
