Rangers History Today: Hill's Four-Hit Gem

On this day, Rangers pitcher Ken Hill shut out the Kansas City Royals on his way to helping the Rangers win the AL West crown in 1996.

On this date in Texas Rangers history, pitcher Ken Hill threw a complete-game gem in leading the Texas Rangers to a 10-0 win over the Kansas City Royals at The Ballpark in Arlington.

The contest came on May 14, 1996, when Hill threw a four-hitter while striking out five and walking three. The win pushed Hill’s record to that point to 5-3 for the season.

Hill came to the Rangers before the 1996 season, having bounced between St. Louis and Montreal for eight years, which included an All-Star season with the Expos in the strike-shortened 1994 season. In 1995, Hill found himself dealt from St. Louis to Cleveland, as he helped the franchise to the World Series.

So, Hill was looking for a new home when he signed with the Rangers as a free agent. The hope was steadiness, and in 1996, Hill was a rock-solid part of the Rangers’ starting rotation, as he went 16-10 with a 3.63 ERA. His shutout of the Royals was one of his Major League-leading three shutouts for the season. The Rangers won the American League West for the first time.

But Hill’s time in Texas remained short-lived. He started 1997 with the Rangers, going 5-8. But the Rangers dealt him to Anaheim for Jim Leyritz, and an injury from earlier that season slowed down his career. He went 9-6 with Anaheim in 1998, but never had a winning season after that. For his MLB career, Hill went 117-109.

Fans of another generation know him as the father of collegiate quarterback Kenny Hill, who started his career at Texas A&M and ended it at TCU.

