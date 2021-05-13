Face Coverings No Longer Required at Rangers' Globe Life Field

With Major League Baseball now deferring to state and local guidelines, the Texas Rangers announced that masks are only "recommended" for fans at Globe Life Field.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas Rangers on Wednesday announced that fans are no longer required to wear face coverings for games at Globe Life Field.

Major League Baseball notified all 30 clubs on Wednesday of the following change to its policy regarding face coverings:

"Going forward, the Office of the Commissioner will defer to state and local authorities regarding the requirements related to the wearing of face coverings in the ballpark by attendees. Major League Baseball’s minimum policy on face coverings for attendees is eliminated. Clubs must continue to abide by any applicable state and local requirements on face coverings."

Texas governor Greg Abbott lifted the state-wide mask mandate on March 2, which allows the Rangers to do the same for their ballpark. Their Triple-A affiliate in Round Rock and Double-A affiliate in Frisco have also announced they no longer require fans to wear face coverings.

The Rangers also announced the following updates to their health and safety protocols for fans:

Masks are recommended for all fans except when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. That includes all concourse areas and when entering Globe Life Field.

Hand sanitizing stations remain available throughout the ballpark.

Globe Life Field will remain cashless. All tickets will be digital and only credit cards are accepted at concession stands and retail locations.

Safe distancing is enforced in concession lines and retail locations.

No bags are permitted except for those that are carried for medical reasons or manufactured diaper bags that accompany infants and young children. Single compartment purses and wallets smaller than 5” x 9” are also allowed.

The announcement from the Rangers comes on the same day the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that fully vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks or practice social distancing indoors or outdoors, except under certain circumstances.

The alterations to the Rangers' health and safety protocols will go into effect starting on Monday, May 17, as Texas welcomes the New York Yankees to Arlington for a four-game series.

