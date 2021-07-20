Rangers History Today: Pudge Inducted Into Franchise Hall Of Fame

On this day, the Rangers celebrated the career of Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez by inducting him into the Rangers Hall of Fame

On this date in franchise history, the team inducted their ninth class into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame.

On July 20, 2013, Rangers catcher Iván ‘Pudge’ Rodríguez became the 16th honoree, putting another bullet point on one of the résumés for any Major League catcher.

Rodríguez, signed out of Puerto Rico before he could drive a car, made his Rangers debut in 1991 at the age of 19 and played with the Rangers until 2002. He returned for one more season in 2009.

As a Ranger, Rodríguez helped the Rangers win their first three American League West division titles in 1996, 1998, and 1999. During his first stint, Rodríguez was a 10-time All-Star, a 10-time Gold Glove selection and the 1999 American League Most Valuable Player.

Rodríguez lined the coffers of his Hall-of-Fame career with 14 total All-Star appearances, 13 total Gold Gloves, and a World Series ring with the Florida Marlins in 2003. He went to the World Series once again with Detroit in 2006. His Major League career ended in 2011, and he was voted into Cooperstown five years later. At the time, he was just the second catcher to be voted in on the first ballot (Johnny Bench was the first).

Rodríguez ended up hitting .296 with 311 home runs and 1,332 RBI for his career. With the Rangers, Rodríguez hit .304 with 217 home runs and 842 RBI in 1,507 games. Rodríguez retired in the top five of many statistical categories in Rangers history.

