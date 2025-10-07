Rangers Listed as Dark-Horse Candidate to Acquire Dylan Cease This Offseason
The Texas Rangers are in a rather precarious position heading into the MLB offseason, as they were unable to find enough momentum for a postseason run, and now they have to figure out what to change to get them there in 2026.
With a new manager already being hired, Skip Schumacher, they have the first piece of the puzzle handled. Now, it is all about the roster and what can be improved over time to help make some positive strides.
One of the players they have been linked to in the past is starting pitcher Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres, even as recently as March of 2024, right before he was dealt to them.
Now, with his trade interest ramping up once again, there are multiple media outlets attempting to predict where he may land this time and which teams will have his services moving forward. A recent Bleacher Report article by Kerry Miller detailed many potential landing spots for Cease this offseason, and the Rangers were listed among the honorable mentions.
What Reasoning Did Bleacher Report Provide for This Potential Move?
In this piece from Bleacher Report, they indicated 10 teams that were considered likely landing spots, and then a few others that were honorable mentions, and could be seen as in play for Cease. Among those latter teams was Texas, with their rationale for a potential deal being as follows:
"The Rangers still have Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovaldi signed through at least 2027, are already committed to $143 million in 2026 between those co-aces, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Joc Pederson, and adding either a big bat or a reasonably sure thing at closer (for a change) figures to be where they aim the spending they can do. But the allure of going deGrom-Eovaldi-Cease atop the rotation for the next two years will be mighty tantalizing."
Overall, pitching is certainly not one of the big issues with the Rangers, as they have plenty of good arms to turn to, including Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom, as was mentioned. However, adding Cease into the rotation alongside these two would make for an extremely fun rotation of starting arms.
Having a rotation of Eovaldi, deGrom, Cease, and whoever among their current arms that they choose to keep would be rather impressive moving forward.
There are plenty of pitchers to choose from, given that quite a few of their starters will be hitting free agency this offseason, so adding Cease would make for an exceptionally promising postseason lineup, so long as they can get the offense to match it.