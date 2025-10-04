Rangers Officially Announce Skip Schumaker As New Manager Moving Forward
After the Texas Rangers announced that manager Bruce Bochy would not be returning for the 2026 season, the franchise hustled to find his replacement. On Friday, they stated that they were not seeking external candidates — all eyes appeared to be turned toward Skip Schumaker.
Speculations about Schumaker potentially stepping up to the role flooded social media, and now it has all come to fruition. Moving forward, Schumaker will take the lead in place of Bochy.
Schumaker Named Rangers' New Manager
The Rangers' hunt is now over, although it didn't last long. Schumaker, the Rangers ' now former senior advisor, has been promoted and will lead the franchise for 2026 and beyond.
According to a post on X written by Texas Rangers PR, Schumaker agreed to a four-year contract for the 2026-29 seasons.
"We are thrilled to announce this promotion and have Skip leading this club in the dugout," Rangers' president of baseball operations Chris Young said, per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News. "Over his past year as a senior advisor to our baseball operations group, Skip has proven to be driven, passionate and thorough in everything he does. He has a winning spirit and energy, and we are fortunate that someone so highly regarded in the industry has agreed to become our manager."
In 2023, Schumaker was named National League Manager of the Year after leading the Miami Marlins to an overall record of 84-78. Needless to say, this was a step in the right direction for the franchise. As the honor came after his rookie campaign with a managerial title, this was quite the feat. Perhaps he can have the same impact on Texas in the years to come.
"I am honored and excited for this opportunity to manage the Rangers," said Schumaker, per Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors. "While I attained a good understanding of the organization through my front office role this past season, the conversations with Chris Young, [general manager] Ross Fenstermaker, and others this week have only intensified my interest in this opportunity. I can't wait to begin the work for 2026."
With Schumaker now at the helm, the franchise's future looks promising. Changes are often needed to keep things moving forward, and with his extensive knowledge of baseball and the Rangers as a whole, 2026 has the potential to be an incredible year for the team.