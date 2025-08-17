Rangers Make Multiple Key Roster Moves With Season At Tipping Point
The Texas Rangers have had a difficult season at times throughout 2025, owning a 61-63 record entering Aug. 17. Unfortunately, injuries have been one of the major causes of this, with many key players going down at various points throughout the campaign. This issue will continue into their upcoming few weeks of matchups, as a few more players have gone down with setbacks.
With the pitching depth already lacking at times and the offense already struggling to produce runs consistently, losing out on more players only sets the team back further as they head into a crucial stretch of their year. They will attempt to bring up some depth to the MLB roster to facilitate some success, but it will be difficult given the state of the roster behind their key players.
Thankfully, the few injuries that were sustained most recently are on the shorter side, timeline-wise, and not season-ending as of yet, which gives them a chance to get some players back as they push into September.
What Roster Moves Have the Rangers Made Most Recently?
In an announcement by the team, they revealed five roster moves that occurred prior to their Sunday matchup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Two players were called up to the active roster, two were placed on the injured list and one will be begin his return to baseball on a rehab assignment following an injury.
According to the report, both Cody Freeman and Caleb Boushley have been recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, while Jon Gray and Sam Haggerty were placed on the injured list. Josh Sborz also has headed to Triple-A to begin his rehab assignment.
Freeman has had a small four-game sample size at the MLB level in 2025, but he has been raking down in Triple-A Round Rock for much of the season. In 97 games there, he is slashing .336/.382/.549 with 75 runs, 71 RBI, 19 home runs, eight stolen bases, 32 walks and 37 strikeouts. This type of production should add some help to the lineup in terms of run creation, and will hopefully help them maintain some success short term.
Boushley has had more time in the MLB this year with 19 games, but he has struggled a bit with a 5.05 ERA, 1.346 WHIP, 33 strikeouts, 10 walks, four home runs allowed and 10 games finished. He has predominantly been used as the pitcher to close out games that have gotten away from Texas given that he only has one save in those 10 finishes.
With a strong stint in Round Rock, hopefully he can contribute in a meaningful way as the team is searching for answers in their bullpen.