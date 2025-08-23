Rangers Ironman Marcus Semien Plays Waiting Game with Injured Foot
ARLINGTON — The only thing that is clear with Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien is that nothing is quite clear yet.
Semien did not play in Friday’s game with the Cleveland Guardians after he suffered an injury on Thursday in the finale of a four-game series in Kansas City. Semien was in the clubhouse, but his foot was in a walking boot, and he got around with a noticeable limp. Ezequiel Duran played second in his place.
Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said on Friday that Semien was still in a significant amount of pain. An X-ray in Kansas City and an MRI in Texas did not reveal a fracture in his foot. But the Rangers wanted to do additional testing to ensure nothing has been missed, given the amount of paint that Semien was dealing with.
It’s not clear if Semien will need a stop on the injured list. Per his MLB.com player page, the last time Semien was on the injured list was in 2017, when he missed nearly three months with a right wrist contusion while with the Oakland Athletics.
Marcus Semien’s Season
Semien fouled a ball of his foot in the first inning of Thursday’s game against the Royals and stayed in the game for another inning before he left.
He told reporters in Kansas City, including MLB.com, that the pain was enough to get him to leave the game, something Semien rarely does.
“Every step I take feels like I'm stepping on a knife right now,” Semien said. “I couldn't walk. I was kind of putting us in jeopardy. So I hobbled over to cut the ball off, made the play, and then I walked off the field. It’s hard enough to play 100%, so I had to come out.”
The 34-year-old Semien is one of modern baseball’s rarities — an everyday player. Since 2021, when he played one season for the Toronto Blue Jays, he has played in at least 159 games. In 2021 and in 2023, the latter of which was the Rangers’ World Series season, he played in all 162 games. He played in 161 games in 2022, his first with Texas, and 159 games last season.
He has been a perplexingly slow starter at the plate since he signed with the Rangers and if his season were to end today, he would have his worst year offensively with the Rangers. He is slashing .230/.305/.364 with 15 home runs and 64 RBI. He has three more years left on a seven-year, $175 million deal he signed before the 2022 season.
How Rangers Adapt Without Semien
Duran started Friday’s game and middle infield is an area where the Rangers have depth. However, that additional depth — utility man Josh Smith — played left field on Friday as the Rangers navigate injuries to outfielders Evan Carter, Sam Haggerty and Adolis Garcia. Garcia is expected back on Saturday. Carter is likely out for the season with a fractured wrist. Haggerty is eligible to return next week.
The Rangers also have two other players that can play both infield and outfielder in Michael Helman and Cody Freeman. One is likely to be optioned back to Triple-A Round Rock when Garcia is activated, unless the Rangers opt to move Semien to the IL.