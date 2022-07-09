The key offseason acquisition is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2023.

Texas Rangers catcher/designated hitter Mitch Garver is undergoing season-ending surgery Monday to repair an injured right forearm flexor muscle.

Garver said last month that surgery was inevitable. He was asked about he’s season coming to a close after Friday night’s 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins.

“Yes, that is true,” Garver said, according to MLB.com.

Garver has been limited to only hitting since the forearm injury sidelined him for 10 games from May 9-19. Garver has been unable to throw, which meant he couldn’t catch, so DH was the only way manager Chris Woodward could get his bat in the lineup.

Garver hit eighth in the homestand-opening win over the Twins, and went 0-2 with a run, walk and RBI. He finishes his first season with the Rangers hitting .210/.296/.414 with 10 home runs and 23 RBI.

“It’s unfortunate,” Woodward said. “We’re gonna miss him, but it’s for his sake. He may not tell you guys how much it’s bothered him, but I guarantee it has far more than he’s letting on. There’s been a lot of back-and-forth, but for him to do [the surgery] tells me it’s bothering him. I think he wants to play, he wants to help our team and wants to be in there, but he feels like it's a detriment to himself and to our team.

“I still think 50% Mitch Garver is probably better than most. I'm gonna miss him in the lineup. If he feels like that's best, I'm gonna fully support it.”

With a recovery time of 6-8 months, Garver needed the surgery to be ready for Spring Training in 2023.

Garver was a key acquisition this past season, as the Rangers hoped to boost their offensive production at catcher. Texas traded infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Minnesota for Garver, who was expected to share catching duties with Jonah Heim.