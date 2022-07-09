Skip to main content

Texas Rangers Losing Mitch Garver to Season-Ending Surgery

The key offseason acquisition is expected to be ready for Spring Training in 2023.

Texas Rangers catcher/designated hitter Mitch Garver is undergoing season-ending surgery Monday to repair an injured right forearm flexor muscle.

Garver said last month that surgery was inevitable. He was asked about he’s season coming to a close after Friday night’s 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins.

“Yes, that is true,” Garver said, according to MLB.com.

Garver has been limited to only hitting since the forearm injury sidelined him for 10 games from May 9-19. Garver has been unable to throw, which meant he couldn’t catch, so DH was the only way manager Chris Woodward could get his bat in the lineup.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Postgame Notes: Rangers 6, Twins 5

Texas opened a long homestand with a comeback victory over Minnesota.

By Inside The Rangers Staff10 hours ago
10 hours ago
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Rally Past Twins in Homestand Opener

A big blast from Corey Seager and solid outing from Jon Gray lifted Texas past Minnesota.

By Art Garcia10 hours ago
10 hours ago
Jon Gray
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Homestand with Twins

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.

By Art Garcia15 hours ago
15 hours ago

Garver hit eighth in the homestand-opening win over the Twins, and went 0-2 with a run, walk and RBI. He finishes his first season with the Rangers hitting .210/.296/.414 with 10 home runs and 23 RBI.

“It’s unfortunate,” Woodward said. “We’re gonna miss him, but it’s for his sake. He may not tell you guys how much it’s bothered him, but I guarantee it has far more than he’s letting on. There’s been a lot of back-and-forth, but for him to do [the surgery] tells me it’s bothering him. I think he wants to play, he wants to help our team and wants to be in there, but he feels like it's a detriment to himself and to our team.

“I still think 50% Mitch Garver is probably better than most. I'm gonna miss him in the lineup. If he feels like that's best, I'm gonna fully support it.”

With a recovery time of 6-8 months, Garver needed the surgery to be ready for Spring Training in 2023.

Garver was a key acquisition this past season, as the Rangers hoped to boost their offensive production at catcher. Texas traded infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Minnesota for Garver, who was expected to share catching duties with Jonah Heim.

Jun 24, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward (8) after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Washington Nationals at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Postgame Notes: Rangers 6, Twins 5

By Inside The Rangers Staff10 hours ago
May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Rally Past Twins in Homestand Opener

By Art Garcia10 hours ago
Jon Gray
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Homestand with Twins

By Art Garcia15 hours ago
profar
News

WATCH: Frightening Moment - Rangers Ex Jurickson Profar Collapses

By Mike Fisher22 hours ago
Rangers - Leiter
News

All-Star Reminders: Rangers' Future (Leiter) Brighter Than Present (Orioles)

By Richie Whitt22 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Rangers Land Sixth MLB.com Top 100 Prospect

By Matthew PostinsJul 7, 2022
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is congratulated after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Takeaways: Marcus Semien's Scintillating Rangers Summer

By Matthew PostinsJul 7, 2022
Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run with designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Orioles Sweep Rangers With Another Close Win

By Matthew PostinsJul 6, 2022