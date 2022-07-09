Skip to main content

Postgame Notes: Rangers 6, Twins 5

Texas opened a long homestand with a comeback victory over Minnesota.

TEXAS snapped a 4-game losing streak with a win in tonight’s series opener, which marked the start of season-long 10-game homestand leading up to the All-Star break…played 4th straight game decided by one run, earning 1st win of that stretch (now 1-3)…earned first home win against Minnesota since 9/2/18 at Globe Life Park, as club had dropped 7 straight to Twins in Arlington prior to tonight.

THE BIG INNING: The Rangers scored 6 runs in a 5th inning that saw the club turn a 3-0 deficit into a 6-3 lead…marked most runs in an inning since 5/28 at OAK (6-run 5th) and 5th time this season to score 6+ runs in one frame…was one run shy of season high set on 5/17 vs. LAA (7-run 8th).

JON GRAY earned his 5th win, 2nd-most among Rangers behind Martín Pérez (7-2)…allowed 5 runs (3 earned) to tie his season high for runs allowed (3rd time)…allowed 2 HR for a 2nd straight start, as he has now permitted 4 HR in last 2 starts after 6 HR in first 13 starts…with 8 strikeouts tonight, is averaging 10.7 SO/9 in 8 starts since beg. of June (59 SO/48.2 IP).

COREY SEAGER capped the 6-run 5th inning with a tie-breaking, go-ahead 3-run homer that gave the Rangers a 6-3 lead…marked his 9th go-ahead home run of the season, as he entered the day T6th in MLB in that category (MIN's Byron Buxton leads w/ 13)…his team-high 17 HR are tied for the highest pre All-Star break total of his career (also 17 HR in 2016)…was 19th career HR at Globe Life Field, now just one shy of tying Joey Gallo (20) for 2nd in facility history.

ADOLIS GARCÍA went 3-for-4 with a triple after entering tonight in a 0-for-12 slump…club's 1st triple since 6/18 at DET (García) and 1st at home since 5/13 vs. BOS (K. Calhoun)…García owns 4 of the club's 8 triples this season.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
Play

Rangers Rally Past Twins in Homestand Opener

A big blast from Corey Seager and solid outing from Jon Gray lifted Texas past Minnesota.

By Art Garcia38 minutes ago
38 minutes ago
Jon Gray
Play

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Homestand with Twins

Stats, probable lineups, injury updates and notes for Friday’s matchup between Texas and the Minnesota Twins at Globe Life Field.

By Art Garcia5 hours ago
5 hours ago
profar

WATCH: Frightening Moment - Rangers Ex Jurickson Profar Collapses

By Mike Fisher12 hours ago
12 hours ago

MINNESOTA led 3-0 after 4 innings, but was unable to recover after allowing 6 runs in the 5th…fall to 2-2 on this 7-day, 6-game road trip at CWS (2-1) and TEX (0-1 + 2 G)…snapped 7-game win streak against the Rangers in Arlington which dated back to 8/15/19, longest road winning streak over a single team since 8/27/17-9/17/21 at TOR (8 straight)…out-hit Texas 11-8 tonight, marking 6th loss of the season when out-hitting the opposing club.

SONNY GRAY suffered his 2nd loss of 2022 (also 4/16 at BOS) after allowing season-high 5 runs (all earned) over 4.2 IP…cruised through his first 4.0 innings, permitting just 2 of the first 13 batters he faced to reach base, before derailing in the 5th…opened the frame by loading the bases via the following sequence (1B-1B-BB-HBP) and surrendered runs on a sacrifice fly (Taveras) and RBI single (Smith)…was charged with 3 additional runs when Caleb Thielbar gave up a go-ahead, 3-run HR to Corey Seager with 2 outs…finished with zero strikeouts tonight, just the 5th start of his career in which he failed to record a single strikeout (last 2.2 IP on 3/31/19 vs. PIT w/ CIN).

CARLOS CORREA put the Twins in front, 2-0, in the 1st inning with a 2-run home run into the visiting team bullpen in left-center…the blast snapped an 0-for-14 skid, and was his 1st long ball in the month of July…is still batting .293/.374/.535/.909 (29-99) with 7 HR and 15 RBI in 27 G since reinstatement from COVID-19 Related Injured List on 6/7…his 20 career HR vs. Texas are his most against any opponent…has hits in 6 straight and 11 of 12 career games at Globe Life Field.

RYAN JEFFERS turned in his 3rd career 3-hit game (last 9/14/21 vs. CLE), which included a 2-R HR in the 6th inning…overtook club lead in home runs as a catcher, breaking a tie with teammate Gary Sánchez (5 HR as catcher)…Jeffers is batting .304 (14-46) with 7 extra-base hits (2 HR, 5 2B) over his last 14 G (beg. 6/15).

MAX KEPLER matched his season high with 3 hits (4x, last 5/31 at DET), recording singles in each of his first 3 trips to the plate…entered tonight’s game having gone 2-for-last-20, but has reached base safely via H/BB in 21 of his last 25 G (beg. 6/10).

MISCELLANEOUS: Brett Martin recorded his first career save after going 0-for-4 in his first 4 career save tries…Luis Arraez extended his 8-game hitting streak with a 4th-inning double…Jharel Cotton struck out season high-tying 4 batters (2x, also 5/10 vs. HOU) over 2.0 scoreless frames in relief.

May 10, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) follows through on his home run against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game at Globe Life Field.
News

Rangers Rally Past Twins in Homestand Opener

By Art Garcia38 minutes ago
Jon Gray
News

Pregame Notes: Rangers Open Homestand with Twins

By Art Garcia5 hours ago
profar
News

WATCH: Frightening Moment - Rangers Ex Jurickson Profar Collapses

By Mike Fisher12 hours ago
Rangers - Leiter
News

All-Star Reminders: Rangers' Future (Leiter) Brighter Than Present (Orioles)

By Richie Whitt12 hours ago
Texas Rangers Logo
Prospects

Rangers Land Sixth MLB.com Top 100 Prospect

By Matthew PostinsJul 7, 2022
Apr 25, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) is congratulated after scoring a run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Takeaways: Marcus Semien's Scintillating Rangers Summer

By Matthew PostinsJul 7, 2022
Jun 7, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) celebrates his solo home run with designated hitter Mitch Garver (18) in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Orioles Sweep Rangers With Another Close Win

By Matthew PostinsJul 6, 2022
Jack Leiter
Prospects

Rangers Top Prospect Named to Futures Game

By Matthew PostinsJul 6, 2022