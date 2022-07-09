Postgame Notes: Rangers 6, Twins 5

TEXAS snapped a 4-game losing streak with a win in tonight’s series opener, which marked the start of season-long 10-game homestand leading up to the All-Star break…played 4th straight game decided by one run, earning 1st win of that stretch (now 1-3)…earned first home win against Minnesota since 9/2/18 at Globe Life Park, as club had dropped 7 straight to Twins in Arlington prior to tonight.

THE BIG INNING: The Rangers scored 6 runs in a 5th inning that saw the club turn a 3-0 deficit into a 6-3 lead…marked most runs in an inning since 5/28 at OAK (6-run 5th) and 5th time this season to score 6+ runs in one frame…was one run shy of season high set on 5/17 vs. LAA (7-run 8th).

JON GRAY earned his 5th win, 2nd-most among Rangers behind Martín Pérez (7-2)…allowed 5 runs (3 earned) to tie his season high for runs allowed (3rd time)…allowed 2 HR for a 2nd straight start, as he has now permitted 4 HR in last 2 starts after 6 HR in first 13 starts…with 8 strikeouts tonight, is averaging 10.7 SO/9 in 8 starts since beg. of June (59 SO/48.2 IP).

COREY SEAGER capped the 6-run 5th inning with a tie-breaking, go-ahead 3-run homer that gave the Rangers a 6-3 lead…marked his 9th go-ahead home run of the season, as he entered the day T6th in MLB in that category (MIN's Byron Buxton leads w/ 13)…his team-high 17 HR are tied for the highest pre All-Star break total of his career (also 17 HR in 2016)…was 19th career HR at Globe Life Field, now just one shy of tying Joey Gallo (20) for 2nd in facility history.

ADOLIS GARCÍA went 3-for-4 with a triple after entering tonight in a 0-for-12 slump…club's 1st triple since 6/18 at DET (García) and 1st at home since 5/13 vs. BOS (K. Calhoun)…García owns 4 of the club's 8 triples this season.

MINNESOTA led 3-0 after 4 innings, but was unable to recover after allowing 6 runs in the 5th…fall to 2-2 on this 7-day, 6-game road trip at CWS (2-1) and TEX (0-1 + 2 G)…snapped 7-game win streak against the Rangers in Arlington which dated back to 8/15/19, longest road winning streak over a single team since 8/27/17-9/17/21 at TOR (8 straight)…out-hit Texas 11-8 tonight, marking 6th loss of the season when out-hitting the opposing club.

SONNY GRAY suffered his 2nd loss of 2022 (also 4/16 at BOS) after allowing season-high 5 runs (all earned) over 4.2 IP…cruised through his first 4.0 innings, permitting just 2 of the first 13 batters he faced to reach base, before derailing in the 5th…opened the frame by loading the bases via the following sequence (1B-1B-BB-HBP) and surrendered runs on a sacrifice fly (Taveras) and RBI single (Smith)…was charged with 3 additional runs when Caleb Thielbar gave up a go-ahead, 3-run HR to Corey Seager with 2 outs…finished with zero strikeouts tonight, just the 5th start of his career in which he failed to record a single strikeout (last 2.2 IP on 3/31/19 vs. PIT w/ CIN).

CARLOS CORREA put the Twins in front, 2-0, in the 1st inning with a 2-run home run into the visiting team bullpen in left-center…the blast snapped an 0-for-14 skid, and was his 1st long ball in the month of July…is still batting .293/.374/.535/.909 (29-99) with 7 HR and 15 RBI in 27 G since reinstatement from COVID-19 Related Injured List on 6/7…his 20 career HR vs. Texas are his most against any opponent…has hits in 6 straight and 11 of 12 career games at Globe Life Field.

RYAN JEFFERS turned in his 3rd career 3-hit game (last 9/14/21 vs. CLE), which included a 2-R HR in the 6th inning…overtook club lead in home runs as a catcher, breaking a tie with teammate Gary Sánchez (5 HR as catcher)…Jeffers is batting .304 (14-46) with 7 extra-base hits (2 HR, 5 2B) over his last 14 G (beg. 6/15).

MAX KEPLER matched his season high with 3 hits (4x, last 5/31 at DET), recording singles in each of his first 3 trips to the plate…entered tonight’s game having gone 2-for-last-20, but has reached base safely via H/BB in 21 of his last 25 G (beg. 6/10).

MISCELLANEOUS: Brett Martin recorded his first career save after going 0-for-4 in his first 4 career save tries…Luis Arraez extended his 8-game hitting streak with a 4th-inning double…Jharel Cotton struck out season high-tying 4 batters (2x, also 5/10 vs. HOU) over 2.0 scoreless frames in relief.