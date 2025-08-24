Rangers’ Jack Leiter Performs Like Ace in Career-Best Performance
ARLINGTON — The Texas Rangers drafted Jack Leiter with their first-round pick in 2021 because the organization felt the Vanderbilt star had ace level stuff. He’s shown flashes, but never a full game of that potential.
That was until Saturday night against Cleveland. In what can only be described as the best performance of his young Major League career, Leiter threw seven innings of two-hit baseball, setting a career high with 10 strikeouts in the Rangers’ 10-0 win over the Guardians.
Perhaps most importantly, Leiter didn't walk a single hitter. Walks have been his biggest issue as a professional and for one night he attacked the strike zone relentlessly. He threw 93 pitches, of which 65 were strikes. Seven of his 10 strikeouts were on fastballs. But all four pitchers were mystifying Cleveland hitters all night.
“He was outstanding,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “He pounded the strike zone, and he had command of all four of his pitches. It was fun to watch.”
How Jack Leiter Put Together His Best Start
Leiter wasn't happy after his last start in Kansas City on Monday. He was unable to get out of the fourth inning and took the loss. He gave up six hits, three earned runs and walked three hitters while he struck out five. He said Saturday’s excellent performance was set up by how angry he was at how he pitched against the Royals and the work he did with the coaching staff, led by Mike Maddux, leading up to the start.
“A lot of it was the work we put in between starts this week … trying to find that groove and find the feel for some of the secondaries [pitches],” Leiter said.
Along with the strikeouts, Leiter became the fourth pitcher in the Majors this season to throw at least seven innings, allow no runs, strike out 10 or more hitters and allow two or fewer hits with no walks in a start. That group includes reigning American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal, along with Sonny Gray and Spencer Schwellenbach. Saturday was the first time Leiter threw seven innings in a Major League game.
His command stuck out. Bochy said that when Leiter missed the zone, he didn't miss by much. In many cases Leiter didn't fall behind hitters. In fact, he frequently found himself with two strikes early in the at-bat, which gave him a significant advantage in choosing which pitch to use. As the game went on, Leiter said he was able to use his secondary pitches to help set up his fastball.
“I think a lot of what makes the fastball perform is the usage of the other pitches,” Leiter said. “I wasn’t happy with my curveball feel or change-up feel last start in Kansas City, so that was a major emphasis this week.”
With the victory, Leiter improved to 8-7 and trimmed his ERA to 3.81. In his last seven starts he is 3-1 with a 2.55 ERA. The improvement has been there. Saturday felt like a night where everything clicked, and the Rangers hope a sign of things to come.
“It should remind him how good he is, how good he can be,” Bochy said.